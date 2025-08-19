Peter Rufai to Begin Final Journey Home Thursday 

The funeral arrangements of former Nigerian goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, who died on 3rd July, will begin on Thursday, August 21, 2025.

According to details of the funeral released by the family, the programme will open with a service of songs and the presentation of Rufai’s biography at the Raji Rasaki Estate field, Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos, from 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm.

The funeral mass will be held the next day, Friday at the Catholic Church of Visitation, First Avenue in Festac Town, Lagos. Interment will follow at Ikoyi Cemetery in Lagos.

The rites will conclude on Sunday, August 24, with a thanksgiving service at the Catholic Church of Visitation in Festac Town.

Rufai, fondly known as “Dodo Mayana,” was one of Nigeria’s most celebrated goalkeepers, representing the country at two FIFA World Cups (1994 and 1998) and winning the Africa Cup of Nations in 1994.