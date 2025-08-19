Over 800 Residents Benefit from DOAM Foundation’s Free Medical Outreach in Imo 

Funmi Ogundare

More than 800 residents of Inyishi, Amaimo and neighbouring communities in Ikeduru Local Government Area, Imo State, have benefitted from the free medical outreach organised by the Daniel Ogechi Akujobi Memorial Foundation (DOAMF).

The three-day outreach, held recently, was part of activities marking the 2025 World Malaria Day themed ‘Malaria Ends With Us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite.”

It provided free consultations, screening, diagnosis and treatment for malaria and other health conditions including diabetes, high blood pressure, typhoid, eye defects and vitamin deficiencies. Beneficiaries also received preventive and curative medications at no cost.

In addition to medical services, the outreach empowered the community with health education.

The outreach witnessed an interactive session where the Programme Officer, Cynthia Akujobi, spoke on hygiene, malaria prevention, and the importance of regular medical check-ups.

She stressed that: “True community health goes beyond treatment to sustained awareness, lifestyle adjustments, and prevention.”

The Programme Team Lead, Mrs. Catherine Olukotun, reaffirmed DOAMF’s commitment to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

“Our focus is not only on treatment but also on prevention, through sensitisation and community health education,” she said.

Olukotun also expressed gratitude to partners, volunteers and community members, noting that their collaboration amplified the programme’s impact.

Since its establishment in 2006, the Daniel Ogechi Akujobi Memorial Foundation has positively impacted more than 95,000 individuals across Nigeria through health and educational initiatives.