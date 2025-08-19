Ladoja: My Journey to Olubadan Stool Filled With Trials, Returns to State Capital

The Olubadan-in-Wait and former governor of Oyo State, Senator Rasheed Ladoja, yesterday, described his journey to the throne as “bumpy and filled with trials.”

Attributing his emergence to the grace of God, Ladoja, while speaking publicly for the first time since his official nomination, reflected on the emotional and spiritual weight of his ascension following the death of his predecessor.

“When I heard about the transition of Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, it hit me with a rude shock. I never imagined that destiny would call me at this moment,” he said,addressing a crowd at his residence on Ondo Street, Bodija, Ibadan.

He paid tribute to the late Olubadan, describing him as a traditional ruler who upheld Ibadan’s customs with dignity and honor. He extended condolences to the royal family, the Olubadan-in-Council, and the people of Ibadanland.

Recounting his path to the throne, Ladoja noted that his journey began over three decades ago when he was installed as Jagun Balogun of Ibadanland on October 1, 1993.

Since then, he has steadily risen through the 36 hierarchical steps of the Ibadan traditional chieftaincy system—one of the most structured in Yorubaland.

“It has been a journey of patience, perseverance, and divine favour. Many who started this journey with me are no longer alive,” he said emotionally.

He recalled memorable moments from the day of his Jagun installation, mentioning notable attendees including the late MKO Abiola, Alhaji Lamidi Adedibu, former governor Kolapo Ishola, and other influential figures in politics and the arts.

“I was born in 1944, and I’m now the 44th Olubadan. I believe it’s more than a coincidence—it’s destiny,” he said, expressing appreciation to the Olubadan-in-Council for their unanimous approval of his nomination.

“If they hadn’t approved me, what could I have done? All 10 council members gave their support, and I’m thankful,” he said, pledging to foster stronger ties with the council moving forward.

Ladoja returned to Ibadan, yesterday, six weeks after the transition of Olakulehin. The former governor was out of town prior to the transition of Oba Olakulehin.

Oba Ladoja, who came into town at exactly 1:20pm headed straight to his family house where he was received by family members and friends who organized special prayers for him both in Muslim and Christian ways.

The Olubadan-designate after the prayers then moved to his Bodija residence where a large crowd of family members, friends and residents of the ancient city were waiting to receive him.

Ladoja, THISDAY, gathered was set for traditional rites necessary for his installation as the 44th Olubadan.