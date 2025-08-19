  • Wednesday, 20th August, 2025

Iyanya Reveals America Tour 2025, Announces new Album

Talented Nigerian music star Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, popularly known as Iyanya, has announced via Instagram that he will tour the United States in support of a new album set for release soon. The Kukere crooner is staging what he describes as a comeback concert after several years away from America.


The singer’s new album is scheduled to drop on September 12, with his tour set to run through October and November under the theme “IYANYA: The Forester’s Son Tour.” He will perform across several U.S. cities, including Brooklyn (NY), Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Detroit (MI), Minneapolis, Denver, Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, and North Carolina.


Iyanya, who has previously enjoyed successful international outings, expressed excitement about reconnecting with his fans. Writing on Instagram, he said: “Album arrives Sept 12, hit the road Oct & Nov, United States, here we come.”
The singer, currently enjoying momentum with his recently released single Blue Waters, is also planning a series of shows expected to mark his biggest comeback yet.


A source told Artmatazz Media that the tour, eagerly anticipated by fans, will be a major return for Iyanya. “He hasn’t been back in America since 2019. This is an opportunity for him and his fans to reconnect after six years and share the moment,” the source said.

