INEC: 69,376 Nigerians Pre-registered Online in Seven Hours as CVR Hits It Off

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that 69,376 Nigerians pre-registered in seven hours as Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) commenced on Monday.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information & Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

“As Nigerians are aware, the nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) commenced today, Monday 18th August 2025, with the online pre-registration of voters.

“The registration portal went live at 8.30am, but by 3.30pm, just seven hours later, as many as 69,376 Nigerians pre-registered online. Of this figure, 33,803 (48.7%) are male while 35,573 (51.3%) are female. In terms of age, 48,033 (69.2%) are young persons aged 18-34.

“The portal is available 24 hours everyday of the week at https://cvr.inecnigeria.org.” he stated.

Olumekun added that the Commission was set to commence the in-person registration option on Monday 25th August 2025 at its 811 State and Local Government offices nationwide from 9.00am – 3.00pm during weekdays (Monday to Friday) only.

He said this would enable those who prefer the in-person option to register and for the online pre-registrants to complete their registration.

Olumekun stressed that the two options would proceed simultaneously throughout the duration of the CVR as indicated in the schedule earlier released by the Commission.

“From next week, the commission will be giving weekly updates on the CVR, including detailed breakdown by State, gender, age, occupation and disability,” he said

The commission emphasised that voter registration is only open to Nigerian citizens who are at least 18 years old and who are not registered voters.

“Double or multiple registration is a violation of the law. However, inter-State/FCT and intra-State/FCT transfer of voters as well as the replacement of lost or damaged voters cards are allowed during the CVR,” he warned.