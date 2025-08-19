In Supremacy Battle, Alaafin Gives Ooni 48hrs Ultimatum to Revoke Okanlomo Title

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan





A crisis might be brewing between the new Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi as the Alaafin, yesterday, issued a warning to the Ooni demanding immediate revocation of the newly conferred chieftaincy title of Okanlomo of Yorubaland bestowed on an Ibadan-based business mogul, Chief Dotun Sanusi.

The Alaafin, in a statement by his Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaiye, described the Ooni’s action as a “direct affront” to his authority as the paramount ruler and superior head of Yorubaland.

Oba Owoade insisted that the title must be withdrawn within 48 hours or the Ooni should be prepared to face the consequences.

“The conferment of any chieftaincy title covering the entirety of Yorubaland remains the exclusive right of the Alaafin, as affirmed by the Supreme Court.

“By bestowing such a title, the Ooni has acted beyond his jurisdiction, disregarding the apex court ruling and undermining the revered institution of the Alaafin,” the statement read.

Oba Owoade further argued that the instrument of office presented to Oba Ogunwusi at his installation limits his traditional authority to Ife Central, Ife North, and Ife South Local Government areas, accusing him of consistently acting “above the law” and taking steps that undermined unity in Yorubaland.

The Alaafin, while recalling his unity tour to Yoruba monarchs, reiterated that peace and unity were essential to meaningful development.

“Our forefathers desired unity and worked hard to preserve it. We must do the same. No development can be achieved without peace and unity,” he stressed.

Oba Owoade added that his peace initiatives should not be misconstrued as weakness, warning that the Ooni’s actions were “ultra vires and derogatory” to the institution of the Alaafin as the titan of Yorubaland.