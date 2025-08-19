How NAFRC is Training Officers in Innovation, Resilience and Adaptability for Life After Service 

As today’s security landscape evolves, so too must the officers who will one day leave the uniform behind. This is why the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC) is arming mid and senior-level officers not with weapons, but with the tools of innovation, resilience and adaptability needed to navigate life and leadership after service. At the inauguration of the 15th edition of its Middle and Senior-Level Officers’ Entrepreneurship and Management Course, Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that it underscored the growing importance attached to capacity building for officers

The Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC), Oshodi, Lagos, has once again demonstrated its commitment to preparing military personnel for life beyond uniform with the inauguration of the 15th edition of its Middle and Senior-Level Officers’ Entrepreneurship and Management Course.

The course, run in partnership with Empretec Nigeria Foundation (ENF), recently brought together 33 participants drawn from the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force, Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), and Defence Headquarters (DHQ). It is the third edition to hold in 2025, underscoring the growing importance attached to capacity building for officers.

Preparing Officers for Post-service Realities

Delivering his inaugural address, the Commandant of NAFRC, Air Vice Marshal B.R. Mamman, said it was another significant milestone in their collective commitment “to equipping you distinguished participants with the requisite skills and knowledge to assist you in your post-service life. As we gather here today, we reaffirm the Centre’s unwavering dedication to capacity building, empowerment, and national development through structured and impactful training programmes.”

Although not categorised as a pre-retirement course, AVM Mamman emphasised that it was designed to help officers prepare early for transition. “I am indeed confident that the Course will expose you to the realities of the civilian business environment, sharpen your decision-making skills, cultivate a mindset of innovation, resilience and adaptability needed to navigate the dynamic world of business and leadership,” he noted.

Building on NAFRC’s Mandate

Reaffirming NAFRC’s mission, the Commandant said: “The Centre has trained over 48,000 Senior Non-Commission Officers and presently, 577 participants of NAFRC Course 02/2025 are undergoing the pre-discharge training. It is also on record that many of the past participants are now successful owners of both small and medium scale enterprises across the length and breadth of the Country.”

He explained that expanding training to serving officers was a deliberate decision. “So far, over 235 senior officers from the Services and sister security agencies have benefited from the programme. Interestingly, following the positive feedbacks from past participants, the Chief of Defence Staff approved the proposal to organise the Course quarterly. Thus, making this Course, third to be conducted this year 2025,” he said.

Lessons Beyond the Classroom

AVM Mamman urged participants to embrace the practical modules. “Success in entrepreneurship is not solely about having a great idea, it requires strategic management, adaptability, financial literacy and unwavering commitment to hard work. This is where the principle of management is applied to turn ideas into successful enterprise. Thus, according to Peter Drucker, ‘The best way to predict the future is to create it’,” he told them.

He further disclosed plans for hands-on support. “The Centre has made necessary arrangements to invite the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) to facilitate business registration process for participants. Additionally, as part of our commitment towards fostering a conducive and learning environment, the Centre undertook significant upgrade of the conference and lecture halls,” he said.

Also speaking, the Director of Training, Brigadier General I.O. Olatunji, said the new course structure was part of NAFRC’s evolving programme. “This inauguration ceremony is important as it marks the official commencement and conduct of the Third Senior Officers’ Entrepreneurship and Management Training this year and in line with the NAFRC Year 2025 Forecast of Events,” he explained.

He revealed that 32 participants had been confirmed after initial adjustments. “Both courses are designed to equip participants with relevant entrepreneur technical training and management skills through lectures, feedbacks, workshops and study tours in conjunction with Empretec Nigeria Foundation (ENF), Lagos and Songhai Farms, Port Novo Republic of Benin,” he added.

ENF Underscores Critical Intervention

Also speaking at the inauguration, Dr. Onari Duke of ENF, described the training as a vital intervention. “This course is designed to empower both senior and mid-level officers with the necessary skills to thrive in today’s entrepreneurial landscape,” she said.

She pointed to early gains. “The ETW exercise was an opportunity for participants to showcase their skills in taking calculated risks, and one of the participants, Wg Car DT Ogunleye, excelled in the Ring Toss activity, winning a monetary award,” she revealed.

According to Dr. Duke, the programme’s value lies in its blend of teaching and real-world practice. “The practical components, including visits to Spectra Industries, the Nigerian Conservation Centre, Commint Buka, and Songhai Farms, would give participants real-life exposure to successful enterprise models,” she added.

As officers embark on the course, the clear message is that entrepreneurship and leadership after service require foresight, adaptability and resilience. For these participants, the opportunity to begin charting their post-service path while still in uniform may well prove one of the most valuable investments in their future.