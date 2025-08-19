Gas Minister Assures New WAPCo Leadership of FG’s Support 

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, has reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to enhancing energy security in the West African sub-region.

Ekpo stated this during a meeting with the outgoing and incoming managing directors of the West African Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCo) in his office in Abuja, according to a statement in Abuja by his spokesman, Louis Ibah.

According to Ekpo, the Tinubu-led federal government is very committed to ensuring steady gas supply to neighbouring countries, including Benin Republic, Togo, and Ghana, to combat energy poverty and foster economic prosperity.

Ekpo noted that Tinubu’s administration has made significant strides in advancing the gas sector over the past two years, marked by notable progress in developing gas infrastructure, reducing gas flaring, and increasing gas availability for both export and domestic consumption.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to extinguishing issues of energy poverty in Nigeria, the West African subregion, and indeed the whole of Africa, with key policies and projects.

“Gas supply within the West African subregion is a top priority for the federal government, especially supplies to Benin Republic, Togo, and Ghana, to fuel energy and stem energy poverty as a key imperative for economic prosperity in the sub-region,” the minister said.

In his remarks, Bodunrin, sought the minister’s support in realising his vision to elevate the company’s performance, particularly in ensuring a reliable and uninterrupted gas supply from Nigeria for onward distribution to regional consumers.