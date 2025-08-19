Foremost Economist, Jeffrey Sachs, Joins SPPG’s Global Faculty

The School of Politics, Policy, and Governance (SPPG) has announced renowned economist, Professor Jeffrey Sachs, as member of its global faculty.

A statement jointly signed by Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili and Alero Ayida-Otobo, said Professor Jeffrey D. Sachs, one of the world’s foremost economists and advocates for sustainable development, has joined the SPPG as a Distinguished Member of its Global Faculty.

Professor Sachs currently serves as University Professor and Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University.

As President of the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, Sachs has advised three United Nations Secretaries-General, and has been named twice to TIME magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

The statement said Sachs, a long-standing partner in Africa’s development journey, has spearheaded transformative initiatives, including the Millennium Villages Project, which improved rural livelihoods in countries such as Ghana, Ethiopia, and Malawi.

He has collaborated with the African Union on sustainable growth strategies, supported Nigeria’s drive toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, and worked with governments across the continent to strengthen healthcare systems, expand renewable energy, and combat hunger.

His insights have helped African nations chart pathways for economic growth and good governance.

Speaking on the appointment, SPPG Founder, Dr. Obiageli “Oby” Ezekwesili said:

“Professor Sachs embodies the values and global vision that inspire SPPG’s mission. His deep commitment to principled governance, sustainable growth, and human development perfectly aligns with our mission to equip and inspire leaders who will shape the continent’s future.”

Reacting to his appointment, Professor Sachs said:

“I am honored to join the global faculty of the School of Politics, Policy and Governance and to start off with my inaugural lecture for the launch of SPLN – the SPPG Public Leadership Network”.

The SPPG is a bold and visionary commitment to raise a new generation of ethical, competent and capable leaders to build just and prosperous societies in Africa for democratic renewal and sustainable development”.

Professor Sachs is the esteemed keynote speaker for the SPPG Public Leaders Network Global Launch, scheduled for August 21, 2025. The event will bring together leaders, policymakers, and changemakers from across Africa and the world on the theme: Empowering Public Leaders: Unlocking Potential Within the SPPG Network.