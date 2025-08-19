Falana Challenges APC, PDP to Prove They’re Not Terrorist Groups

•Urges them to act on Canadian court’s ruling

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Prominent lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has challenged the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to prove that they were not terrorist organisations, as proclaimed by a Canadian Federal Court,which described both parties as entities that have engaged in conduct amounting to terrorism under Canadian law.

Falana made the call in a statement on Monday, urging Nigeria’s major political parties to address the serious concerns raised, instead of dismissing the judge’s pronouncements as ignorant or mischievous.

The Canadian judge, Justice Phuong Ngo, made the declaration while dismissing the asylum appeal of a Nigerian, Douglas Egharevba, ruling that Nigeria’s two main political parties — APC and PDP — were “terrorist organisations” because they allegedly use violence, coercion and subversion of democratic institutions in their bid to acquire political power.

Falana noted that the ruling carried far-reaching consequences beyond judicial recognition, stressing that under the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022 of Nigeria, terrorism included the use of violence, intimidation, or coercive tactics with political or ideological motives — actions which he argued have become common features of elections in the country.

“It is common knowledge that APC and PDP rig elections and announce fake results with the assistance of armed thugs, police and military personnel,” Falana said, adding that violence, killings and attacks on voters have repeatedly marred electoral processes without perpetrators being brought to justice.

The activist criticised both parties for their immediate reactions to the ruling — with the APC calling the judge “ignorant” and the PDP describing the decision as “mischievous” — saying these responses failed to address the substantive issues raised.

“Instead of abusing the Canadian judge, the APC and PDP should urgently adopt legal measures to prove that they are not terrorist organisations,” he stated.

Falana further advised the federal government to urgently engage immigration lawyers to intervene in the matter, warning that the ruling could lead to widespread denial of visas or deportation of Nigerians abroad who were members of the APC and PDP.

“If the ruling is registered in the United States, United Kingdom, France and elsewhere, members of the APC and PDP may have their visas revoked and may be deported,” he said.