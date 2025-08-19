Eye Witness Gives Account of Auchi Accident Involving Dangote Truck 

An eyewitness, Audu Omale, has said that Dangote Cement truck did not cause the tragic accident, which occurred on the Auchi-Okpella-Okene road, near Omega Fire Ministry in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, contrary to online reports.

Omale, who gave a vivid account of the accident, recalled that “a third-party truck loaded with cement was moving in the opposite direction of the Dangote Cement (DCT) CNG truck on a sloppy road. The commercial truck driver lost control of his truck due to a suspected brake failure, ran into a moving vehicle, a motorcycle and eventually crashed into the side of the DCT truck. The DCT CNG truck caught fire in the process.

“Consequently, three persons from the vehicle hit by the third-party truck lost their lives while two persons sustained varying degrees of injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“The DCT truck driver escaped to avoid mob attack.”

In a related development, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Edo State Police Command, CSP Moses Yamu, confirmed that the accident involved two trucks, one belonging to Dangote Cement, another truck, which has not been identified, and a GLK Mercedes Benz car.

The Edo PPRO noted that all the three occupants in the GLK were confirmed dead in the hospital while the Dangote truck caught fire which was brought under control.

Yamu said: “I can confirm to you that three vehicles were involved in an accident in Auchi at midday, two trucks and one GLK Benz. The police moved to the scene of the accident and evacuated three occupants of the GLK to the hospital where they were confirmed dead.

“Two of the vehicles involved were trucks, one belonging to Dangote Cement and another unidentified one. The Dangote truck caught fire and was brought under control.”