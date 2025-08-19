Ellah Lakes Outlines Growth Path, Profitability to Stockbrokers 

Ellah Lakes Plc has announced key expansion plans, aimed at enhancing operational capacity and driving long-term value creation, during a recent tour of stockbrokers to the Company’s flagship plant in Edo State.

As part of a fact-finding mission aimed at assessing developments within the factories of listed companies in the real sector, for enhanced investment advisory, some senior stockbrokers recently visited Ellah Lakes’ plant in Edo State.

The Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Chuka Mordi, explained that the company had mapped out a number of projects to boost its earnings on sustainable basis:

“In 2026, the company plans to plant an additional 1,500 hectares of oil palm, install a Palm Kernel Oil (PKO) mill, and allocate 100 hectares for livestock activities. This will bring all our land holdings in Iguelaba into active production and enable full capacity utilisation of our Crude Palm Oil (CPO) mill.

“We are currently building up our stock of seedlings to ensure uninterrupted operations. We are also exploring similar forward-planning strategies across other areas of our operations while working to optimise efficiency and productivity,” he stated.

Echoing him, Executive Director, WCM Capital, Habeeb Amole, who spoke on behalf of the stockbrokers, commended the Board and Management of Ellah Lakes for the significant progress in land acquisition, palm plantation development, and nursery establishment.