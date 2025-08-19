Eagles in Final Macabre Dance with Congo Before Exit 

*As Senegal, Sudan battle for supremacy in Group D

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Irrespective of the result of today’s final Group D match between Nigeria and Congo, the Home-based Eagles have ended their adventure in this 8th African Nations Championship.

It is Nigeria’s worst outing to date in the 26 years history of the tournament meant for players plying their trades in the respective domestic leagues in the continent.

The 4-0 defeat of the Home-based Eagles by Sudan followed their one-goal defeat by Cup-holders Senegal a week earlier. Those two defeats that leaves Eagles at the bottom of the four-nation log on no point, means that no matter the result of their final Group D encounter against Congo in Dar es Salaam today, Coach Eric Chelle and his wards are Abuja bound after 90 minutes today.

Already, debates have erupted in most football platforms in Nigeria on the quality of players that the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) is throwing up that the country cannot measure up to countries previously considered minnows in the Beautiful Game.

The 4-0 humiliation of the Home-based Eagles which is a joint-record defeat for Nigeria in the 26-year-old competition – a similar scoreline to their defeat by hosts Morocco in the Final of the 2018 championship, may take some time to erase from the memories of football aficionados in the land.

Sadly, instead of Nigeria in the spotlight, when the lights turn on at Zanzibar’s Amani Stadium for the other last Group D clash, it will pit two very different philosophies against each other. Sudan, revived and resolute under Kwesi Appiah, come armed with a fearless attacking blueprint. The former Ghana coach insists that his side will not retreat against defending champions Senegal.

“I don’t go into games to defend. The best way to defend is to attack. We’re playing for goals. There are 11 players in each team; why should we stay back?” Appiah declared, reaffirming his aggressive approach to this evening’s game. “Whether it’s at the CHAN, AFCON, or the World Cup qualifiers, my intention is to win.”

Sudan sit top of the group on same four points as Senegal but on better goals difference after dismantling Nigeria 4-0, and only need to avoid defeat to secure a quarter-final berth. The fourth team in the group, Congo, are on two points from two draw results.

Across the pitch, Senegal’s quiet but dangerous force waits. Forward Libasse Gueye, the man-of-the-match against Nigeria, is not basking in individual glory.

“I won the player of the match award against Nigeria, but football is a collective game. I always put my team ahead. For me to be best, I need to play collectively with my colleagues,” said the 22-year-old.

Head Coach Souleymane Diallo sees the clash as “a quarter-final before the quarter-final.”

He acknowledged Sudan’s stunning win over Nigeria had “turned the group on its head” but reminded his squad that Senegal are champions for a reason.

“Senegal is a big team in Africa. We are defending champions, but my team is hungry; they want to write their own history.”