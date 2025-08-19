Dangiwa: With 10,112 Ongoing Housing Units, Tinubu Has Generated over 250,000 Jobs

Two years after assuming office as Nigeria’s Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa has positioned himself at the forefront of efforts to close the country’s housing gap and modernise its urban landscape. In this interview to mark his two years in office, Dangiwa reflects on the progress made so far, the hurdles that remain, and the bold initiatives being rolled out to deliver homes, upgrade infrastructure, and promote sustainable urban growth. Emmanuel Addeh presents the excerpts.

It’s already been two years since your appointment to head this ministry. How has the journey been?

As we mark my second year in office as Minister of Housing and Urban Development, I feel deeply honoured to be part of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, working under his visionary leadership to deliver on one of the most fundamental needs of our people—decent, affordable, and dignified housing.

The progress we have made in just two years, the commencement of over 10,000 housing units, 150+ slum upgrade projects, the launch of the digital housing portal, the rollout of landmark land reforms, and the mobilisation of billions of naira in private sector investments is proof that when vision meets political will, strategy, and action, real change is possible.

But this is just the beginning. The true promise of the Renewed Hope Housing Programme lies in phase two, where we will scale up delivery to every state and every Local Government Area, unlock over 2 million jobs, make homeownership accessible to more Nigerians, and build vibrant, modern, and inclusive communities across the nation.

Our approach is deliberate and holistic. We are not just building houses, we are building economies, building wealth, building dignity, and building hope. I want Nigerians to know that this administration will not relent until we have reset the trajectory of housing in Nigeria, making it a true engine of national development and social equity.

I also want to express my profound gratitude to Mr. President for his unwavering support, to the Honourable Minister of State, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, to our Permanent Secretary, Dr. ShuaibuBelgore, and to the entire dedicated team of professionals at the ministry, as well as our private sector and development partners who share this vision.

Together, we are laying the foundations for a future where every Nigerian, regardless of income, status, or location, can aspire to own a home. A future where housing is not just a dream, but a right and a reality.

You talk so much about the Renewed Hope Housing Programme. What’s this about?

The Renewed Hope Housing Programme is the flagship initiative of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to transform Nigeria’s housing and urban development landscape. Over the last two years since my appointment as minister, I have had the privilege of leading its implementation under Mr. President’s visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to making decent, affordable housing a reality for all Nigerians.

This programme was inspired by a challenge we could no longer ignore—a housing deficit conservatively estimated at over 17 million units, coupled with decades of limited access to affordable financing and homeownership opportunities for the majority of our citizens. The President’s Renewed Hope Agenda gave us the clear directive to reset the trajectory of housing in Nigeria, close the gap, and ensure that every Nigerian—whether low, middle or high-income, has a fair chance to own a home.

The programme is built on a three-pronged approach designed to meet the needs of every income segment. We have the Renewed Hope Cities involving large-scale, master-planned communities of at least 1,000 housing units each in major urban centres.

These are not just residential clusters but smart, sustainable communities with schools, hospitals, green spaces, and commercial hubs. They target high-income Nigerians and diaspora investors while also creating thousands of jobs and stimulating economic growth in surrounding areas.

Then there’s the Renewed Hope Estates with mid-sized estates of 250 housing units in every state capital, specifically designed for middle-income Nigerians such as civil servants, teachers, health workers, artisans, and traders. These estates bring affordable homes closer to workplaces, reducing commuting stress and improving family life.

Third is the Renewed Hope Social Housing Estates. This is the most socially transformative component that will deliver 100 affordable homes in each of Nigeria’s 774 Local Government Areas, targeted at the poorest and most vulnerable Nigerians, including homeless families and persons with disabilities. For the first time in Nigeria’s history, housing development will touch every LGA in a structured, equitable manner.

What makes this programme different is that it goes beyond building houses. It is about restoring dignity, creating wealth, reducing poverty, stimulating local building material production, and unlocking homeownership for millions of Nigerians who have long been excluded.

How much have you achieved with these programmes in the last two years?

Yes, I am very pleased to report that in the last two years, under the clear policy direction and support of the President, we have recorded historic progress in delivering affordable housing for Nigerians.

In less than two years, we have broken new ground, with over 10,000 housing units currently under construction across 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory. This level of activity is unprecedented in recent history. To put it in context, under similar initiatives in the past, only about 3,500 units were completed over eight years, many of which were eventually sold off when we came on board.

Some of the flagship projects already underway include: A 3,112-unit Renewed Hope City in Karsana, Abuja; 2,000-unit Renewed Hope City in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos: 1,500-unit Renewed Hope City in Kano, along with an additional 500-unit estate to meet growing urban demand. and 250-unit Renewed Hope Estates spread across 12 other states, including Osun, Delta, AkwaIbom, Abia, Sokoto, Gombe, Yobe, Oyo, Benue, Ebonyi, Katsina, and Nasarawa.

These achievements stand out not only because of the scale of delivery but also because of how we are doing it differently. We are moving away from slow, bureaucratic, government-driven construction. Instead, we are deploying innovative financing models, leveraging budgetary provisions for Renewed Hope Estates, attracting private sector participation, and securing fast-tracked land access with the cooperation of progressive state governors.

We have seen past governments abandon housing projects. How are these different?

From the outset, the President was very clear in his directive that housing must have a broad national reach and must deliver real impact for ordinary Nigerians. Guided by this vision, we deliberately designed the Renewed Hope Housing Programme to ensure that no region, no state, and ultimately no Local Government Area is left behind.

Today, under the first phase of the programme, we already have major housing projects underway across 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). This geographical spread, with at least two states in each geo-political zone, is intentional. It demonstrates that the Renewed Hope Agenda is not a promise for a few urban centres, but a national programme that will, in time, reach all 36 states and every one of the 774 LGAs through our Renewed Hope Cities, Estates, and Social Housing components.

What truly sets this initiative apart from previous housing efforts are five key differentiators. One is the scale and ambition. Past government projects were often small, isolated schemes, producing only a few hundred units over many years.

What we are doing is transformational—large-scale, integrated communities with supporting infrastructure, serving high-income, middle-class, and low-income Nigerians alike. It is a comprehensive, structured response to decades of underinvestment and fragmented housing delivery.

Two, is innovative financing. Previous programmes struggled due to over-reliance on limited government budgets. Under the current administration, we have adopted Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) and blended financing models, mobilising over N70 billion in private capital already.

Another difference is that of accessibility and transparency. For the first time, Nigerians can apply online via our Digital Housing portal from anywhere in the country or abroad. There are no middlemen, no gatekeepers, nofavouritism. Allocation is fair, transparent, and technology-driven.

Then there’s the issue of affordability, where we are unlocking homeownership for everyday Nigerians through single-digit interest rate mortgages, rent-to-own schemes with zero down payments, and up to 30-year repayment periods through the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN). This is a first in Nigeria’s history, opening doors that were previously closed to millions.

And the last is speed and execution. In just under two years, we have broken ground on over 10,000 housing units, surpassing the performance of previous initiatives that delivered only about 3,500 units over eight years. This demonstrates strong political will, better planning, and real results on the ground. Under this programme, we are not repeating the mistakes of the past.

How significant is the economic impact of these housing programmes in terms of employment etc?

One of the most powerful aspects of the programme is that it is not just a social intervention—it is also a strategic economic growth tool. Around the world, housing and construction are known to have some of the highest multiplier effects on GDP, and under the Renewed Hope Agenda, we are deliberately unlocking this potential for Nigeria.

First, there is job creation. Housing delivery is highly labour-intensive. For every single home we build, an average of 25 direct and indirect jobs are created along the value chain. This includes masons, carpenters, plumbers, electricians, welders, roofers, painters, engineers, architects, truck drivers, suppliers of building materials, and many others whose livelihoods depend on the construction ecosystem.

With 10,112 housing units currently under construction nationwide, we have already generated over 250,000 jobs in less than two years. These are not just statistics; they represent real incomes for real people. We have seen artisans on our project sites earn between N120,000 and N150,000 monthly, in some cases for the first time in their lives. These earnings are flowing directly into local economies—supporting families, paying school fees, funding small businesses, and reducing poverty in tangible ways.

Second, the programme is stimulating local industries. By prioritising the use of locally produced building materials—cement, blocks, roofing sheets, paints, tiles, doors, and windows—we are boosting demand for domestic manufacturers and suppliers. This supports Nigeria’s industrial base, reduces dependence on imports, and keeps wealth circulating within our economy.

Third, we are opening up new urban growth corridors. Projects like the Renewed Hope City in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, are strategically located to complement major infrastructure investments such as the Dangote Refinery and Lekki Deep Sea Port. These developments are creating economic clusters, attracting new businesses, and unlocking previously underutilized land for commercial and residential use.

Talk about the housing portal. How does it work?

The Renewed Hope Housing Portal, found in www.renewedhopehomes.fmhud.gov.ng – is one of the most transformative innovations introduced under President Tinubu’s housing reform agenda.

It represents a complete departure from the old ways in which government-backed housing opportunities were allocated—a process that was often opaque, slow, and prone to favouritism.

For the first time in Nigeria’s history, we have created a fully digital, transparent, and user-friendly platform that gives every Nigerian, regardless of location or status, equal access to government-supported housing opportunities.

What truly makes this portal a game-changer is its guarantee of fairness and transparency. Applications are assessed objectively using clearly defined criteria including income level, affordability, household size, and location preference, ensuring that homes go to those who truly qualify. There are no backdoors, no connections and no middlemen.

I encourage every Nigerian whether living in Abuja, Maiduguri, Port Harcourt, or even abroad to visit the portal, sign up, and take the first step towards owning a decent, affordable home without stress, favoritism, or discrimination.

You recently mentioned something about the NLRDTP. Can you tell us more about it?

The Nigeria Land Registration, Documentation, and Titling Programme (NLRDTP) is one of the most ambitious and far-reaching structural reforms we are championing. This is because land is the foundation of everything. From housing, agriculture, industrialisation, infrastructure development, and investment. Without secure and transparent land administration, our housing revolution cannot reach its full potential.

Today, one of the biggest obstacles to economic growth in Nigeria is that over 96 per cent of land remains untitled and undocumented. This means millions of Nigerians live, farm, or do business on land that is not legally recognised. Without valid titles such as Certificates of Occupancy (CofO), they cannot access bank loans, secure their investments, or confidently pass on land assets to their children.

Economists refer to this as ‘dead capital’. That is, wealth that exists in theory but cannot be unlocked or used productively.

The NLRDTP is designed to change this reality. It is a bold, systemic, and coordinated reform aimed at working hand-in-hand with state governments who constitutionally control land within their territories to modernize, digitise, and streamline land administration nationwide.

The key pillars of this programmeinclude digitisation of land records; harmonisation of procedures and establishment of a national land information dashboard.

The impact of this reform, we hope, will unlock over $300 billion in dead capital, reduce land disputes and litigation, enhance investor confidence, and eliminate one of the biggest bottlenecks developers face, which is land acquisition and titling delays.

It’s obvious that the government cannot fund housing projects alone. How is the PPP model going?

From the very beginning, the President was very clear that addressing Nigeria’s housing deficit would require a whole-of-society approach. The scale of the challenge—over 17 million housing units needed—cannot be met by government resources alone. Public funds are limited, and traditional, fully government-driven housing delivery has proven to be slow, inefficient, and unsustainable.

This is why the Renewed Hope Housing Programme is deliberately anchored on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, combining the government’s enabling role with private sector capital, expertise, and efficiency. This approach ensures that we can deliver more homes, at a faster pace, with better quality, and at a scale that truly begins to close the housing gap.

So far, the PPP framework is working well and we are working to scale it further. We have already mobilized over N70 billion in private sector investments from reputable developers, financiers, and institutional investors. These funds are currently being deployed to finance thousands of housing units across the country, demonstrating that housing can be a viable, bankable sector when structured correctly.

What does the Shelter Afrique partnership mean for Nigeria?

The partnership with Shelter Afrique Development Bank attracts sustainable international financing for affordable housing development. Shelter Afrique is a pan-African housing finance institution dedicated to supporting affordable housing and urban infrastructure projects across the continent.

Nigeria is the second-largest shareholder in Shelter Afrique, yet for many years we were not fully leveraging this position to channel significant investments into our housing sector. Under the leadership of President Tinubu, that has now changed.

Earlier this year, we signed a landmark financing agreement with Shelter Afrique to deliver 5,000 affordable housing units across select pilot locations in Nigeria. This is the first direct project financing deal between Shelter Afrique and Nigeria in over a decade, and it reflects renewed confidence in our housing policies, governance structures, and the credibility of our programmes.

What are some of the biggest challenges you have faced in implementing these programmes?

Well, very bold reform comes with its share of challenges, and housing is no exception. When Mr. President entrusted me with this mandate two years ago, he was very clear that we should reset the housing sector and break the barriers that have kept Nigerians from owning their homes for decades.

One of the biggest challenges has been land access and titling. In Nigeria, land administration is largely under the purview of state governments. The process of acquiring land, securing titles, and obtaining approvals has traditionally been slow, cumbersome, and costly. Without accessible and affordable land, housing delivery becomes extremely difficult.

To address this, we have worked closely with progressive state governors who have keyed into Mr. President’s vision. Many have now donated land free of charge for Renewed Hope projects and streamlined their approval processes.

At the federal level, we are championing land reforms and driving the Nigeria Land Registration, Documentation and Titling Programme to make land transactions more efficient and transparent nationwide.

Another challenge has been access to affordable housing finance, especially for low- and middle-income Nigerians. Mortgages in Nigeria are traditionally expensive, with high interest rates and rigid terms that put homeownership out of reach for ordinary families.

This is why we are implementing single-digit interest rate mortgages through the FMBN’s rent-to-own schemes with zero down payments, and exploring public-private housing funds that reduce reliance on federal budgets while expanding access to finance for developers and buyers alike.

Lastly, there is the challenge of public trust, shaped by years of unfulfilled promises and abandoned projects. Nigerians have seen many housing schemes launched in the past that failed to deliver.

We are tackling this by ensuring transparency, inclusiveness, and speed of execution. Our digital housing portal is eliminating middlemen and corruption, while our partnerships with credible private developers and financiers are ensuring that projects are not only started but completed on time.