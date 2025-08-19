Bandits Kill 13 Worshipers During Morning Prayers in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

No fewer than 13 people have been killed during morning prayers in Mantau community, Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr. Nasir Mu’azu, confirmed the death of the worshipers in a statement on Tuesday.

Mu’azu, who did not mention the date of the incident, said it occurred when the criminal elements launched a reprisal on the community.

He said: “The Katsina State Government today announced immediate security reinforcements and support measures following a tragic incident in the Unguwan Mantau community, Malumfashi Local Government Area, where 13 residents lost their lives during morning prayers.

“The Muslim members of the community were praying in the mosque during the Fajr prayer when the criminal element started shooting sporadically in the mosque.

“The attack was in retaliation for the community’s successful defence efforts two days earlier. The people of Unguwan Mantau decided to lay an ambush against the bandits and killed many of them.

“They rescued victims taken from Ruwan Sanyi village, seized 3 motorcycles and 2 AK 47. The security agencies are now on the ground in Unguwan Muntau to restore normalcy.”

He, however, said the air component commander of the Forward Operating Base, Nigerian Army and Nigerian Police Force have been deployed to “clear those bandits because during the rainy season, bandits hide under the crops to perpetrate their evil acts”.

While reiterating the state government’s unwavering commitment to eliminating criminal elements from the state, Mu’azu said: “We are working towards bringing the bandits to book.”

He added: “As government, we salute the gallantry disposition of the people of Unguwar Mantau, and we are committed to fighting these bandits and ensuring safety across our communities.

“The state government extends heartfelt condolences to the families affected and reaffirms its unwavering support for community-based security initiatives while working to eliminate criminal elements from the region.”