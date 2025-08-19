ALARHOSPS Urges Lagosians to Take Personal Responsibility for Social Change

Funmi Ogundare

The Association of Lagos State Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries (ALARHOSPS) has called on Lagosians to stop blaming government for every societal problem and instead take personal responsibility for upholding laws, promoting ethical values, and contributing to the state’s progress.

The call was made at the association’s 12th annual summit in Lagos, themed ‘Citizenship and Social Responsibility: Sustaining Excellence in Lagos State’.

The two-day event brought together retired top civil servants, policymakers and stakeholders to examine issues of governance, civic responsibility and moral rebirth.

The President of the association, Otunba Nurudeen Ojora- Adejiyan, explained that the summit’s focus on ethics and citizenship was deliberate, given Nigeria’s deepening moral decline.

“Our nation needs a rebirth towards the highest ethical and moral standards. We must move beyond the blame game and take personal responsibility for the state of our society,” he said.

The Vice-President of the association, Mrs. Grace Ebunola Oladimeji, stressed that citizens are equally culpable in Nigeria’s governance challenges. “We are always pointing accusing fingers at government. If one person leaves this summit determined to do what is right, obeying traffic rules, not dumping refuse, not blocking drainage, society will change,” she said, adding that law enforcement officers must lead by example.

Representing the Lagos State Government at the summit, the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, through the Permanent Secretary in his office, Mrs. Mojisola Daba, commended ALARHOSPS for sustaining conversations that shape governance in Lagos.

He reminded citizens of their civic duties, noting that: “The constitution makes it a responsibility on the citizens to support government in the service of the people.”

The association recalled last year’s focus on food security, which helped trigger a national debate and led Lagos to establish the Lagos Food Systems Infrastructure Company (LAFSINCO) to strengthen agriculture and reduce food costs.

Representing the Head of Service, Mrs. Adebopo Oyekan-Ismaila, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Teaching Service Commission, urged government workers to act as good ambassadors in their communities, stressing that everyone must lead by example for “the Lagos of our dreams to be realised”.

The summit is expected to conclude with a communiqué proposing strategies to promote ethical conduct, rebuild public trust and deepen collaboration between citizens and government.