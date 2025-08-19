Agri Tech Firm Empowers 250 Farmers in Delta 

MyAgroPadi, a fast-growing digital-first agricultural platform, has further strengthened its mission to empower grassroots farmers by hosting a free, high-impact agricultural workshop in partnership with the Sarah Avwomakpa Foundation.

The founder of MyAgroPadi, O’Tega Teminor, speaking at the empowerment programme, said the move is aimed at revolutionizing Nigeria’s agricultural sector to achieve food security in the country.

According to him, the empowerment is reshaping the agricultural landscape by giving farmers access to the tools, knowledge, and networks they need to thrive.

The workshop brought together over 250 rural farmers from Warri and surrounding communities, providing them with hands-on training in modern farming techniques, agribusiness management, and post-harvest handling.

Participants also received essential agricultural inputs, including improved seedlings, to help boost yields for the current planting season.

While built on a robust digital platform, MyAgroPadi also prioritizes offline outreach, ensuring even farmers with limited internet access can benefit.

Through its platform, MyAgroPadi provided the farmers with free farmland coaching, training, and mentorship from agricultural experts, direct online access to off-takers via its marketplace, cutting out middlemen and increasing profits.Funding opportunities and agricultural inputs to expand production and improve quality.

Teminor highlighted the platform’s long-term vision, saying that, “Technology is just the starting point; the real value comes from creating a network of farmers who are skilled, well-resourced, and connected to reliable markets. This workshop is another step towards building sustainable farming communities across Nigeria.”

Farmers also benefited from expert sessions delivered by Dr. Okpidi Ebireri, an agricultural scientist specialising in soil management and crop optimisation, Mr. Sunday Oyoroko, agribusiness expert and Team Lead at Sunlite Foods & Sunlite Agro Services, focusing on post-harvest handling.