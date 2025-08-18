New Twist over River Park Estate Ownership after IGP Monitoring Unit’s Intervention 

Uzoma Mba

The ownership tussle over Abuja’s River Park Estate has taken a new twist, following a letter by the Head of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Monitoring Unit, Commissioner of Police Akin Fakorede, directing key Federal Capital Territory (FCT) agencies to deal exclusively with Paulo Homes Nigeria Limited in all matters concerning the estate.

The directive, dated August 7, 2025, and addressed to the Director of Land Administration, with copies to the Abuja Geographic Information System (AGIS), Development Control and Paulo Homes, has drawn criticism for pre-empting the work of the ministerial committee recently inaugurated by FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to resolve the lingering dispute.

The move appears to run contrary to the directive of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, who had in July ordered a fresh probe into the matter, following the review of reports by the Special Investigation Panel (SIP). During a widely publicised media briefing on July 20, the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, confirmed that the IGP had mandated further investigations after a July 2 meeting with the parties at Force Headquarters.

According to senior police sources, the SIP report presented a detailed, evidence-based analysis that contradicted the conclusions earlier advanced by Fakorede’s unit. “The letter issued by Fakorede is a brazen attempt to undermine both the committee set up by the Minister and the Attorney-General’s ongoing review,” a source familiar with the development disclosed.

The Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, had earlier directed the police to suspend action on the matter pending the outcome of his office’s review, a directive which Fakorede’s letter appears to disregard. Critics warn that selectively copying land-related agencies, such as AGIS and Development Control, raises fears of possible tampering with official records while the committee is yet to begin its work.

The IGP had made it clear during the July 2 meeting that the Nigeria Police Force lacks the legal authority to determine land ownership disputes, stressing that such matters fall within the jurisdiction of the courts. Fakorede himself had acknowledged that investigations into related forgery allegations remain incomplete and are still under the Attorney-General’s review.

Observers note that the unfolding controversy now places the spotlight squarely on the FCT Ministerial Committee, whose independence in the face of pressure will determine whether the River Park dispute is resolved transparently or further complicated by vested interests.