Police Deploy 7,825 Personnel for Monitoring in Edo

The Edo Police Command yesterday, said it has deployed 7,825 personnel for the bye-elections holding today.

In a statement, the State Command’s Public Relations Officer, Moses Yamu, also said the command was imposing a restriction of movement from 12:00 midnight of Friday, August 15, 2025, to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 16, 2025 in all areas where elections would be conducted.

He said the measure was to prevent any form of interference, disruption, or breach of peace during the electoral process.

The statement read, “The Edo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that in line with its mandate to ensure a safe, secure, and peaceful environment for the conduct of the August 16, 2025 by-election, a total of 7,825 Police personnel will be deployed across all areas where the election will take place.

“The personnel are drawn from Zone 5 Headquarters, the Edo State Command, Police Mobile Force (PMF), Special Intervention Squad (SIS), and the Election Monitoring Team from the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, Abuja.

“This massive deployment is aimed at providing adequate security before, during, and after the elections, to guarantee the safety of voters, electoral officials and materials, while maintaining law and order.

The Command PPRO further said the Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, has appealed to members of the public to comply with this directive, noting that only those on essential duties with valid identification would be allowed passage.