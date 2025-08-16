INEC Complies with Court Judgement, Says SDP Will Participate in By-election

In compliance with the judgement of the Federal High Court, INEC has said that the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its candidates would participate in the by-elections holding today in 12 States of the Federation.

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information & Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun in a statement issued yesterday, acknowledged that the Commission has been served with the judgement of the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1525/2025.

He explained that in the judgement, the Commission was ordered to include the SDP and its candidates in the by-elections in 12 States of the Federation.

The electoral body maintained that the party did not earlier submit a valid notice for the conduct of primaries for the by-elections, saying that for this reason, they were not monitored by the Commission.

Olumekun added: “However, in compliance with the judgement, the names of the candidates submitted manually have been accepted and published on our website. The party will participate in the by-elections.

“The Commission wishes to assure the public, especially voters in the 12 States, that the 11th-hour judgement will not affect the election which will proceed tomorrow Saturday 16th August 2025 as scheduled.

“Meanwhile, the Commission will exercise its legitimate right of appeal under the law.”

APC, NNPP in Fierce Battle for Kano By-Election Victory

The two major political parties in Kano State, are engaged in an intense political rivalry as hundreds voters headed to polling units to exercise their franchise in Saturday by election.

The political tension between the APC and the NNPP has raised concerns about potential violence, as there’s a history of clashes between supporters of the two parties in the state.

The two leading figures of the APC, Senator Barau Jibril, Deputy president of the Senate and the former National leader of the party Abdullahi Ganduje vowed to reclaim the party in the by-election and the 2027 general elections.

On the part of the NNPP, it’s National leader Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and Governor Abba Yusuf, are taking steps to secure a win in the Saturday by-election.

As part of the measures to ensure hitch-free election, the police have issued restriction of movement in the four local government areas (Bagwai, Shanono, Ghari, and Tsanyawa) from midnight Friday to 6 pm Saturday.

The State Police Commissioner, Ibrahim Bakori, issued stern warning against any form of electoral sabotage ahead of the by-elections.

He vowed have vowed “zero tolerance” for violence and emphasized that those attempting to disrupt the elections will face the full wrath of the law.

However, INEC in the State expressed full readiness for today’s by-elections across affected constituencies, assuring voters of a free, fair, and credible process backed by tight security measures.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Abdu Zango, said both sensitive and non-sensitive materials had been dispatched to their designated locations,

He added that sensitive materials have also arrived and have been distributed to local governments in the presence of party agents and security officers,” Zango stated.