Chivido2025: Grand Finale of a Wedding Journey

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

The internet is still buzzing over the newlyweds, Mr. and Mrs. David and Chioma Adeleke, following their lavish white wedding in Miami. A pre-wedding dinner hosted in honour of the couple, with close family members and friends graciously in attendance heralded the much awaited white wedding ceremony of the singer, Davido and his longtime lover and special one, Chioma, on August 10, 2025.

Davido, it was reckoned, didn’t just get married; he shut down Miami in billionaire-boy style. The Afrobeats hit-maker and his queen Chioma Rowland tied the knot in what’s now been described as one of the most expensive celebrity weddings we’ve seen — worth $3.7 million in cash. It was grand as expected, with prominent guests from across the globe in attendance.

The Havana venue, in Miami, United States of America, oozed opulence, elegance, magnificence. Pre-wedding festivities saw the couple dazzling in stylish ensembles, setting the tone for what would become one of the most talked-about weddings of the year in the entertainment world. With a roll call of high-profile guests, including political leaders, business moguls, and entertainment stars.

As one of the main highlights of the lavish celebration showcasing love at the star studded Miami spectacle flocked with distinguished society figures in attendance including billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote, Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke, ex-Senate President Bukola Saraki, Obi Cubana and his wife. Some of Davido’s colleagues were also captured in the videos that made the rounds.

Familiar faces such as Tunde Ednut, Zlatan Ibile, Poco Lee, Adekunle Gold, Teni, Uche Jumbo, and Joeboy. Alongside international superstars like Kirk Franklin, Shenseea, Rubi Rose amongst others, with Dbanj the Kokomaster serenading the couple and the colourful guests. Likewise Dbanj, Davido performed during the reception, thrilling guests and prompting Chioma to join him on the dance floor, showing their untiring zest for one another.

In the build-up to the celebrity event, videos surfaced of family members, including singer, cousin B-Red, at the pre-wedding party, seen as one of the biggest celebrations in the music industry this year. The event tagged #Chivido2025 was the grand finale of their wedding journey, which began with a court ceremony in 2023 and the prequel, a traditional wedding, likened to a carnival, in June 2024.

The couple, who held their traditional wedding, last year in Lagos, celebrated their white wedding, with every moment captured dripping in taste and excitement. Exclusive videos from the ceremony show unforgettable highlights, from intricate décor to touching moments like Chioma and Davido wearing custom cufflinks engraved with the image of their late son, Ifeanyi.

Chioma’s beauty reflects glamour as she walked down the aisle to exchange vows with the Grammy-nominated singer. The couple was blessed by clergy after saying “I do”. Chioma looked regal in her wedding dress as she walked down the aisle. During her vows, she glowingly described Davido as her love, best friend, and the calm in her storm, promising to walk with him for life.

“You’re my love, you’re my best friend, (and) you’re my calm in my storm. Nobody knows or loves us like we do. I want you to know that today I am holding your hands, and I am going to walk with you forever,” David had in his own speech expressed deep affection for his bride, describing her as his “love, peace, and home.”

“Chioma, I have been on many stages, but this is the nervous I have ever been. You are my love, my peace, my home. You came into my life quietly and became the most loudest and beautiful part of it. You saw the real me the world doesn’t see and you still choose me.” The 32-year-old singer had in a viral clip revealed he spent $3.7 million on the elaborate occasion.

Davido also reportedly splashed Chioma with a Richard Mille wristwatch estimated $300,000 (N460 million) as wedding gift. The luxury timepiece was believed to have added an extra love sparkle to the star-studded celebration. “In keeping with the theme of exclusivity and elegance, guests were instructed not to wear white or cream to avoid upstaging the bride,” a report noted.

The multiple Grammy-awards nominee had suspended his ongoing 5ive Alive Tour which the singer will continue in November at sold out venues, this year. Reflecting on their love story in a 2024 interview on The Bridge podcast, Davido credited meeting Chioma before fame and wealth as pivotal to his decision to settle down. Chioma’s friendship with Davido dates back several years.

Their romance, which began at Babcock University, has been one of the most talked-about, characterised by setbacks, series of scandals, drama and trolls. Chioma’s enduring relationship with Davido dates back as far as 2013. But their affair only became public in 2018 when the singer made it official at her 23rd birthday in October of that year.

Their romance won the chef several music video appearances and songs by the singer such as ‘Assurance’, ‘ Wonder Woman’, and ‘1 Milli’, dedicated to her, emphasising his willingness to pay any price to marry her. At some points in their relationship ‘Assurance’ was a buzzword among their fans and followers talking about the pair.

On several instances there were rumours of breakups popping up many times over the years on social media. Once asked about his love for Chioma, in comparison to the other women in his life, shortly before he proposed to her, ‘OBO’ said, “This one is special to me”. He didn’t fail to reassure her of her place in his life after the loss of their son in late 2022.

Many had feared it was over between the musician and the chef following that devastating incident. But that was not to be. They picked up, bound with a legacy strengthened in love. Their relationship weathered challenges. In October 2023, they welcomed twins in the United States. Their white wedding which was planned to happen in 2020 was stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic.