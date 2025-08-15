  • Friday, 15th August, 2025

Nigerian Army Troops Contain Minor Explosion at Ilese Barracks

Nigeria | 19 seconds ago

Chiemelie Ezeobi 

Troops of the Nigerian Army, working with the Ijebu-Ode Fire Service, on Thursday swiftly contained a minor explosion and fire outbreak at Ilese Barracks, Ijebu-Ode.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of 14 August 2025, happened in one of the storage buildings of the 42 Engineers Brigade Counter Improvised Explosive Device Squadron. Troops of the 12 Field Engineer Regiment moved quickly to stop the fire from spreading.

Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Appolonia Anele, who confirmed the incident said: “No lives were lost, and no injuries were sustained. The structural damage was confined to the affected building and some stored materials.”

She added: “A detailed assessment is currently underway to determine the extent of material loss. We urge residents of Ilese and the adjoining communities to remain calm and go about their normal activities.”

Anele also confirmed that the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with relevant agencies, has launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the incident and prevent a recurrence.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.