Nigerian Army Troops Contain Minor Explosion at Ilese Barracks

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Troops of the Nigerian Army, working with the Ijebu-Ode Fire Service, on Thursday swiftly contained a minor explosion and fire outbreak at Ilese Barracks, Ijebu-Ode.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of 14 August 2025, happened in one of the storage buildings of the 42 Engineers Brigade Counter Improvised Explosive Device Squadron. Troops of the 12 Field Engineer Regiment moved quickly to stop the fire from spreading.

Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Appolonia Anele, who confirmed the incident said: “No lives were lost, and no injuries were sustained. The structural damage was confined to the affected building and some stored materials.”

She added: “A detailed assessment is currently underway to determine the extent of material loss. We urge residents of Ilese and the adjoining communities to remain calm and go about their normal activities.”

Anele also confirmed that the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with relevant agencies, has launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the incident and prevent a recurrence.