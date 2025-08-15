Hardship: Explore Opportunities in Communities, Stop Waiting For Govt’s Intervention, Senator Salisu Tells Nigerians

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Worried by the economic challenges in the country, the Chairman, Senate Committee on ICT and Cybersecurity, Senator Shuaib Afolabi Salisu, has urged the people of the country to tap local available resources abound in the various communities and use them to sustain their livelihoods instead of waiting endlessly for government interventions all times.

Senator Salisu, who represents Ogun Central Senatorial District, made the remarks in Ilorin, Kwara state capital at the biennial public lecture and National Elective Conference organised by an Islamic group, Association of Muslim Men in Business and Professions also known as “The Companion”, Kwara state chapter.

The theme of the conference is ‘Thriving Amidst Adversity: Strategies for Survival in Nigeria’s Challenging Economy.’

Salisu however said that “there are untapped prospects in every community for those willing to spot and take the opportunity to use them to better their lives and economic potentials”.

Senator Salisu added, “In Kwara State alone, there are 193 wards, each with a medical facility. Some smart people have opened pharmacies nearby and are making a living.

“Others have set up canteens to serve workers and visitors. But those who spend their time complaining about the location of such facilities have also made a choice – they have taken a position”.

He noted that, “Nigeria’s population of over 200 million people creates an unending demand for goods and services, no matter the economic climate.

“Some people make money just by selling iced water. Opportunities will never vanish completely. What matters is being informed, educated, and open to collaboration”.

He therefore called on Nigerians to channel their energy into finding gaps in their local economies and turning them into solutions that can sustain livelihoods.

Earlier, the national president of the Companion, Engineer Kamol Olalekan, lamented the drop in Nigeria’s economic ranking among other countries of the world.

He said, “Our country has moved from being Africa’s largest economy to fourth place, and from 24th to 27th globally, dealing with high inflation, a weakened naira, fiscal strain, unemployment, insecurity, and corruption.

“Over 70 percent of Nigerians are now in multidimensional poverty according to recent projections.”

He explained that the conference was aimed at exploring realistic solutions to the nation’s challenges.

According to him, “the tough economic climate offers opportunities for reform and growth”.

He said “there is need for the people of the country to embrace creativity and adjust their approach to business and livelihood”.

Olalekan added, “Opportunities exist in agriculture, technology, and services. Nigerians can survive by learning new skills, embracing innovation, diversifying income sources, and practicing sound financial habits”.

He therefore urged Nigerians to adopt resilience, innovation, and strategic adaptation as tools for surviving the country’s worsening economic situation.

He also urged governments to put the people’s welfare ahead of political interests and to focus on agriculture, education, security, and healthcare.

Olalekan called for more support for small businesses and patronage of locally made products to strengthen the economy.

“We must deliberately patronise ‘Made in Nigeria’ products to boost production and expand the economy”, he noted.

The guest lecturer of the event, Dr. Sulayman Ibrahim, stressed the need for lifestyle adjustments, alternative income sources, and skill acquisition as key to survival.

“Don’t invest in businesses you know nothing about. Invest only what you can afford to lose. Change of lifestyle is paramount, and we must pray for Nigeria while putting the nation first,” he advised.

Also speaking, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Professor Wahab Egbewole, (SAN) commended the association for organising a timely programme and urged participants to identify economic opportunities from the discussions.

The Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, Oba Ismail Yahaya Alebiosu in his remarks, urged members of the association to implement the lessons from the lecture and think beyond the four walls of the classroom.