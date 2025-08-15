Eugene Itua & Emmanuel Essien

Guest columnist

Unlocking Capital in Nigeria’s Conflict-affected Regions: A De-risking Framework for Private Investment

The Investment Paradox in Nigeria’s Fragile Regions

Large swathes of Nigeria—particularly in the North-East, North-West, and North-Central regions—present a stark paradox. They possess significant, untapped economic potential in agriculture, solid minerals, and trade, yet are beset by complex and overlapping security crises. Insurgency, large-scale banditry, and protracted farmer-herder conflicts create a high-risk environment that deters the private investment essential for sustainable recovery, job creation, and long-term peace.

This article addresses this core challenge. It moves beyond traditional aid-based models to propose a market-driven, multi-layered De-risking Framework designed to systematically dismantle barriers to investment. By fostering a clear, predictable, and secure environment, this framework provides a viable pathway to unlock private capital, drive inclusive economic growth, and contribute directly to stability across Nigeria’s most vulnerable regions. This is a call to action for a new, collaborative approach to development, moving from risk aversion to risk management.

Mapping the Landscape: Conflict Typologies and Economic Potential

To navigate Nigeria’s complex investment terrain, it is essential to adopt a structured lens that captures both risks and opportunities. The matrix below (Table 1) offers a strategic overview of the three most conflict-impacted geopolitical zones. Each zone is characterized by a unique security challenge, yet each also holds significant promise for economic development.

Table 1: Conflict Typologies and Economic Potential Across Northern Nigeria

Strategic Implication

This matrix is more than an academic exercise; it is a practical tool for strategic decision-making. By juxtaposing specific risks with concrete opportunities, it allows stakeholders to move beyond generalized perceptions of ‘no-go zones’. For an investor, it helps identify which ventures are most viable in a given context—for example, focusing on drought-resistant value chains in the North-East versus logistics and processing hubs in the North-Central.

For policymakers, it enables the design of conflict-sensitive economic policies that support resilient sectors instead of inadvertently fueling tensions. Ultimately, the matrix allows for the precise targeting of de-risking instruments where they can have the greatest impact, ensuring that capital flows not only seek returns but also contribute to building lasting peace.

Understanding the Core Investment Barriers

Analysis reveals four distinct categories of risk that deter private investment across these regions.

1. Structural & Security Risks (The Hard Barriers)

Physical Insecurity: The primary deterrent is the direct threat to personnel and assets from insurgents, bandits, and communal violence. This reality inflates security costs, delays projects, and disrupts operational continuity.

Infrastructure Deficit: Conflict has destroyed or stalled the development of critical infrastructure, including roads, power grids, broadband/mobile communication, and storage facilities. This leads to severe logistical bottlenecks, longer project delivery times, high operational expenses, and reduced competitiveness compared to more stable regions.

2. Governance and Regulatory Risks

Legal Risk: Weak rule of law, inconsistent institutional capacity, and corruption create an unpredictable legal and regulatory environment. Investors fear contracts will not be honored and that dispute resolution is unreliable.

Corruption and Rent-Seeking: Bribery and rent-seeking behavior create reputational risk for investors and raise project procurement and compliance costs.

Political Risks: Sudden policy changes affecting investment terms and overlapping regulations at federal, state, and local levels raise uncertainty around the return on investment.

3. Market & Financial Risks (The Commercial Barriers)

Information Asymmetry: A significant data gap prevents informed decision-making. Investors lack reliable, granular data on market size, value chain opportunities, and creditworthy local enterprises.

Limited Access to Capital Finance: Local Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), the bedrock of a resilient economy, are often deemed “un-bankable” by traditional financial institutions due to high perceived risks, a lack of collateral, and formal credit histories.

Currency Instability & Forex Volatility: Naira volatility and forex restrictions challenge investor confidence. Broader macroeconomic instability in Nigeria adds a significant layer of currency exchange risk for international investors.

4. Perception & Contextual Risks (The Soft Barriers)

Negative Perception: These states are often painted with a single brushstroke of “conflict,” obscuring pockets of stability and genuine investment opportunities.

Low Social Cohesion: Conflict has eroded trust between communities, ethnic groups, and the state. Investors are wary of inadvertently exacerbating local tensions.

Limited Local Capacity: A deficit in local business development services and technical skills means many local enterprises are not yet “investment-ready.”

The De-risking Framework: A Three-Pillar Solution

To be effective, a de-risking strategy must address these barriers through an integrated, multi-pillar approach that protects capital, sweetens the deal, and builds market confidence. Crucially, this framework is not a substitute for the fundamental responsibilities of the state in providing security and public infrastructure. Rather, it is designed to operate in parallel, creating viable investment pathways even while these larger ‘hard barriers’ are being addressed.

Pillar 1: Mitigate Core Risks (Protecting Capital)

This pillar focuses on creating direct safeguards against the most acute security and financial risks. By financially insulating investors from the worst outcomes of the hard barriers, it turns an unmanageable risk into a calculable one.

Instrument 1: Investment Guarantee Facility for Fragile Regions (IGF-FR): A dedicated, professionally managed national facility offering risk-sharing products like Political Risk Insurance (PRI), first-loss guarantees for commercial lenders, and asset-damage guarantees to cover conflict-related losses.

Instrument 2: Technical Assistance Facility (TAF): A grant-funded facility providing hands-on support (business planning, financial management, corporate governance) to prepare local businesses for investment.

Pillar 2: Align Incentives (Sweetening the Deal)

This pillar uses financial and policy incentives to make the risk-reward calculation more attractive for investors.

Instrument 3: Blended Finance Vehicles: The creation of region- and sector-specific investment funds that blend concessional public or philanthropic capital (which absorbs initial losses) with commercial capital from private investors seeking market-rate returns.

Instrument 4: Coordinated Policy & Fiscal Incentives: Advocating for clear, legally-backed incentives such as extended tax holidays (“Pioneer Status”), investment tax credits, and a “one-stop shop” to fast-track land acquisition and permitting.

Pillar 3: Build Market Confidence (Bridging the Information Gap)

This pillar focuses on changing the narrative and providing the tools for informed, data-driven decision-making.

Instrument 5: Digital Investment & Opportunity Platform: An online portal serving as a central, credible source of information, featuring interactive opportunity maps, a database of vetted SMEs, and a risk analytics dashboard.

Instrument 6: Structured Stakeholder Dialogues & Deal Rooms: Regularly convened, professionally facilitated sessions that bring together investors, government officials, and local entrepreneurs to solve specific problems, build trust, and originate bankable deals.

Governance and a Call to Action

The success of this framework hinges on a multi-stakeholder governance structure. This requires a Steering Committee of high-level public and private sector leaders for strategic oversight and a lean, professional Framework Management Unit (FMU), housed within a credible institution like the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), to handle day-to-day coordination.

Recommendations for Implementation:

Secure Political Buy-In: The first step is to gain formal endorsement of the framework from key federal and state government stakeholders, ensuring top-level commitment.

Establish a “Coalition of the Willing”: Form a core group of anchor development partners and private sector champions to commit initial funding and expertise for capitalizing the Investment Guarantee Facility and the Technical Assistance Facility.

Launch a Multi-Track Pilot Program: Pilot the integrated framework by selecting one state from each conflict archetype (e.g., Adamawa for insurgency, Katsina for banditry, and Plateau for communal clashes). This will test the framework’s adaptability and allow for rapid, comparative learning before a wider rollout.

By taking these deliberate steps, Nigeria’s public and private stakeholders, with support from international partners, can move this framework from concept to reality. The moment to act is now—catalyzing the investment needed to build a more peaceful and prosperous future for millions.

•Eugene Itua, Executive Director, Africa Green Economy and Sustainability Institute (AGESI)

•Emmanuel Essien, Director, Africa Green Economy and Sustainability Institute (AGESI)