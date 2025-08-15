CSOs Laud Kwara Lawmakers for Enacting Policies Banning Sale of Vape, Electronic Cigarette Among Minors

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A non governmental organisation, The Bundies Care Support Initiative, and the coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSO), at the weekend in Ilorin lauded the members of the Kwara State House of Assembly for enacting policies geared towards banning sale of vape and electronic cigarette to young children.

The Executive Director of Bundies Care Support Initiative, and member of Protecting and Activating Communities against Tobacco (PACT), Mrs. Funmilayo Osiegbu, stated this in Ilorin while speaking with journalists on the sideline of the plenary session held with the state lawmakers at the State Houses of Assembly complex.

She said that the development would go a long way to protect minors against indulging in the act of vaping and smoking of cigarette that may likely hinder their future attainments.

Osiegbu observed that this was a right decision by the lawmakers to enact policies geared towards banning sale of vape and electronic cigarette to young children.

Mrs. Osiegbu described vape or Electronic-Cigarette as a device that simulates smoking, whereby the user inhales vapour.

She explained that the PACT teams and Civil Society’s presence underscores the growing community concern over youth health and their commitment to supporting policy action on substance abuse prevention in Kwara.

Meanwhile, in leading the motion at the State House of Assembly, Hon. Fatima Lawal expressed deep concern over the rising trend of e-cigarette use among youths in Kwara.

She outlined how vaping, initially introduced as a cessation aid for smokers, has now become a socially acceptable and discreet habit among adolescents, driven by sleek designs, flavoured options, and ease of access.

Lawal identifies key factors contributing to its popularity, including parental influence, peer pressure, aggressive marketing, and lack of awareness about its dangers.

The member highlighted that vaping devices often contain carcinogens and other harmful substances, increasing the risk of cancer, heart and lung diseases, and mental health challenges like anxiety and depression.

The motion received broad support from members of the house , who unanimously resolved to urge the state governor to mandate the Ministries of Health and Communications to jointly embark on sustained media campaigns.

The motion also highlights the dangers of vaping and e-cigarette use, targeting youths and business operators.

It directed the Ministry of Health to roll out comprehensive tobacco education programmes in secondary and tertiary institutions across the state.

It enjoins parents, educators, religious and community leaders to engage youths in meaningful conversations regarding the health effects of vaping.

Similarly, it called for the need to ban advertisement, promotion, sponsorship, and digital marketing of vaping products, among others.