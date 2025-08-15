Court Convicts Three Internet Fraudsters Arrested During OOPL Hotel Raid

•Orders ‘cybercrime does not pay’ banner punishment

Wale Igbintade

Justice Dehinde Dipeolu of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday convicted three internet fraudsters who pleaded guilty to various cybercrime-related offences, while a fourth defendant pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody.

The convicts are Isaac Akinwale, Ibrahim Azeez Olatunji, and Habeeb Oladipupo Oshundairo were among 93 suspected internet fraudsters arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at a hotel located within the premises of the former President Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) complex in Abeokuta.

They faced multiple charges bordering on false pretence, identity theft, and obtaining money under false pretence, contrary to the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015, and the EFCC Act, 2004.

During the proceedings, EFCC operative Umar Shuaibu testified that Akinwale used a false female identity to run an online celebrity scam, defrauding a victim of $500.

The prosecution, led by Franklin Ofoma, tendered as exhibits a 2007 Toyota Camry, a Galaxy phone, and a bank draft of N400,000.

Justice Dipeolu sentenced Isaac Akinwale to three months’ imprisonment or a N1 million fine, while Ibrahim Azeez Olatunji was sentenced to one month’s imprisonment or a N500,000 fine for a romance scam.

Also, Habeeb Oladipupo Oshundairo was sentenced to 30 days of community service, including carrying a banner reading: “Cybercrime Does Not Pay. Stay Away from Cybercrime”, after conviction on two counts of impersonation and retaining N600,000 in criminal proceeds.

In contrast, Onunoye Fawas Olamilekan pleaded not guilty to charges of impersonating “Nurse Becky” on Facebook and retaining $50 obtained through fraud.

His lawyer challenged the validity of the charge, arguing the cited section of the Cybercrimes Act did not exist. Justice Dipeolu ordered his remand at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre pending trial on October 31, 2025.

The charges against them reads “That you, Akinwale Isaac (Male), sometime in 2025, within the Lagos Judicial Division of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, fraudulently held out yourself on your WhatsApp account, Monica and Daisy, as a female to unsuspecting members of the public, with intent to gain advantage for yourself, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 22(2)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, etc.) Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2015.

“That you, Akinwale Isaac (Male), sometime in 2025, within the Lagos Judicial Division of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, with intent to defraud, retained in your control the sum of $500, proceeds of criminal conduct deceitfully obtained from unsuspecting members of the public, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 17 of the EFCC Act No. 4 of 2004.

“That you, Habeeb Oladipupo Oshundairo (Male), sometime in 2025, within the Lagos Judicial Division of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, fraudulently held out yourself in your Gmail account (perezdavis2377@gmail.com) to unsuspecting members of the public as an expert in service certificates and internal revenue preparation, with intent to gain advantage for yourself, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 22(2)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, etc.) Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2015.

“That you, Habeeb Oladipupo Oshundairo (Male), sometime in 2025, within the Lagos Judicial Division of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, with intent to defraud, retained in your control N600,000, proceeds of criminal conduct deceitfully obtained from unsuspecting members of the public, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 17 of the EFCC Act No. 4 of 2004.

“That you, Onunoye Fawas Olamilekan (Male), sometime in 2025, within the Lagos Judicial Division of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, fraudulently held out yourself as “Nurse Becky” on your Facebook account (joypitard86@gmail.com) to unsuspecting members of the public, with intent to gain advantage for yourself, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 22(2)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, etc.) Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2015.

“That you, Onunoye Fawas Olamilekan (Male), sometime in 2025, within the Lagos Judicial Division of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, with intent to defraud, retained in your control $50, proceeds of criminal conduct deceitfully obtained from unsuspecting members of the public, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 17 of the EFCC Act No. 4 of 2004.