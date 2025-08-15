Abia Gov, S’ east Leaders, CSOs Laud Tinubu over Eze’s FCC Appointment 

A wave of commendations has trailed the appointment of Mr. Peter Ogbonna Eze as the Federal Character Commission (FCC) commissioner representing Enugu State.

Political leaders, state government, civil society organisations, youth groups and stakeholders across the South-east commended President Bola Tinubu for what they described as a strategic, merit-based, and youth-empowering choice.

The announcement recently made by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, came alongside the naming of 36 other commissioners across the federation.

The FCC, established to promote fairness, equity and balanced representation in the distribution of public offices and socio-economic opportunities across Nigeria’s federating units, plays a crucial role in national unity.

The inclusion of Eze, a dynamic young economist and public administrator, is being viewed as a bold statement in favour of competence, generational renewal and inclusiveness in governance.

Abia State Governor Alex Otti, in a message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, warmly congratulated all newly appointed commissioners from the South-east region, singling out Hon. Obinna Oriaku (Abia), while also commending the inclusion of Mr. Peter Eze (Enugu), Hon. Jerry Alagbaoso (Imo), Hon. Nnoli Nkechi Gloria (Anambra), and Nwokpor Vincent Nduka (Ebonyi).

According to Governor Otti, the FCC is a vital institution designed to ensure fairness and balance in Nigeria’s governance structure.

“Since the commission’s establishment, its core duty has been to implement and enforce the Federal Character Principle in order to guarantee equity in the distribution of public offices and socio-economic opportunities among our federating units,” the governor said.

He urged the newly appointed commissioners to approach their duties with patriotism, integrity, and a deep sense of responsibility to the Nigerian people, stressing that their decisions will shape national unity and development.

“The FCC must remain a bulwark against marginalisation and must operate as a stabilising force for our democracy. I urge you all, particularly those from our region, to uphold these ideals,” Otti added.

The governor pledged his administration’s readiness to offer institutional and moral support to the appointees whenever necessary to ensure their success.

From Enugu North, Chief (Mrs) Oby Promise Ajih, All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives candidate for Udenu/Igbo Eze North Federal Constituency in the 2023/2024 rerun election, issued a goodwill message praising President Tinubu for recognising Eze’s capacity.

Speaking on behalf of her constituents, she described the appointment as “a proud moment for Aji community, Igbo Eze North, and Enugu State as a whole”, affirming her belief that Eze will serve with integrity and vision.

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), through its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, described President Tinubu’s choice of Eze as “timely, strategic, and merit-based”.

Onwubiko noted that the FCC’s role is becoming increasingly crucial in addressing complaints of marginalisation, ethnic bias, and uneven access to federal resources.

“We believe in Peter Eze’s ability to bring innovation, objectivity, and fairness to the commission’s work. His career demonstrates a rare combination of technical competence, leadership skills and emotional intelligence,” Onwubiko said.

HURIWA also commended the president for appointing other credible individuals into the FCC, noting that such decisions help bridge regional trust gaps.

“Peter’s appointment is not political tokenism, it is the recognition of competence. His diverse background in governance, business and media gives him the tools to succeed,” Onwubiko concluded.