Residents Knock FG, Radda over Deplorable Katsina Road

Residents of communities along the Mararrabar Kankara–Dutsinma–Katsina highway have berated the federal government, Katsina State Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, and the Minister of Works, David Umahi, over the shameful neglect of one of the busiest federal roads in the state.

It was gathered that the Mararrabar Kankara–Dutsinma–Katsina road, which serves as a major link between several local government areas and the state capital, has deteriorated to an almost impassable condition.

Once regarded as a strategic route for farmers, traders, and inter-city commuters, the road is now riddled with deep potholes, eroded shoulders and collapsed drainage channels.

Residents said the situation worsened after the federal government abruptly halted the ongoing rehabilitation works awarded to Vipan Global Investment Resources, an indigenous contracting firm. According to locals, the project had shown early promise before work was suddenly stopped.

The Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Political Matters, Ibrahim Kabir Masari, recently alleged at a public gathering in Katsina that Governor Radda instigated the cancellation of the road contract.

Masari hinted that the decision may have been politically motivated, claiming that the contractor in charge of the project is aligned with the opposition.

With the rainy season now here, the road has become even more deplorable for motorists. Deep gullies formed by constant erosion and stagnant pools of water have made certain sections nearly impassable, forcing drivers to take long, winding detours. Commuters said a journey that should take less than an hour now stretches almost to double the time, resulting in increased fuel costs, vehicle breakdowns, and significant delays.

Residents said the duo of Ibrahim Masari and Governor Dikko Radda are demarketing the present administration in the state, insisting that stopping the road project alone could cost the president massive votes from the state.

“This is more than an inconvenience; it is a disaster in slow motion,” said Tanko Bello, a youth leader from Yantumaki, one of the communities along the road.

Speaking on behalf of residents, Bello accused the federal and state governments of sacrificing public welfare for political rivalry.

He lamented that the road’s poor condition has directly affected local businesses, farmers, and transporters, and has worsened the already precarious security situation in the region.

“Accidents happen on this road almost every day. Sometimes, trucks get stuck for hours, blocking movement entirely. The economic cost is immeasurable, traders can’t get their goods to market on time, perishable items go bad, and security operatives can’t respond quickly to incidents,” Bello said.

He questioned the rationale behind cancelling a project solely because the contractor has perceived political affiliations.

“Are these people suggesting that the mere fact that one belongs to the opposition makes him or her unfit to engage in a genuine business? Why should a competent firm, whose work has earned the admiration of residents, be denied the opportunity to complete the road simply because of politics?” he asked.

He further highlighted the contractor’s record of philanthropy in Katsina, citing contributions to education, healthcare delivery, youth empowerment, and assistance to vulnerable groups.

“Even for these reasons alone, should he not be allowed to continue with the project? This is someone who has brought tangible benefits to our communities,” he said.

Supported by other residents and community leaders, Bello urged the government to reconsider the decision and allow the contractor to resume work. He noted that the individual in question, whose name he declined to disclose, wields considerable political influence in the state.

“Rather than stop the project because of who handles it, why not engage with him and find common ground? At the end of the day, what we want is a functional road, not political score-settling,” he stressed.

Motorists and commercial drivers who spoke to our correspondent shared similar frustrations. They recounted vehicles overturning after hitting large potholes, children trekking long distances to school because public transport has become scarce, and farmers losing harvests due to delayed transport.

Residents said they are paying the price with their time, livelihoods, and, in some cases, their lives, adding that Mararrabar Kankara–Dutsinma–Katsina road remains a symbol of what happens when politics overshadows governance.