Policy Innovation Centre Champions Dialogue on Safer Mobility, Self Care Ahead of GS25

Safer, more efficient transport systems, and self-care as a transformative health strategy, have emerged as some of the key priorities for Nigeria’s Gender and Inclusion agenda, informed by the first two editions of the Pre-GS25 Breakfast Dialogues convened by the Policy Innovation Centre (PIC).

These high-level discussions brought together policymakers, public and private sector leaders, as well as development partners, to explore practical solutions to challenges around mobility and health equity with the aim of shaping the agenda for the Gender and Inclusion Summit 2025 (GS-25).

Narrating her harrowing experience, colloquially termed “one chance”, at the Pre-GS-25 Mobility for All Breakfast Show, a student from the Miva Open University of Nigeria shared, “Each time I see a black car with a male driver, I’ m reminded of what happened to me. I was pushed out of a moving car and had my phone stolen. When I landed, a passerby told me that just days before, a woman had been stabbed in the same spot.”

Her account, along with that of a person with a disability – describing the indignity of an inefficient, unsafe public transport system, brought Nigerians’ raw, lived realities into sharp focus. These personal narratives reinforced the urgency of gender-responsive and inclusive mobility planning.

In response, stakeholders called for structured transport systems, comprehensive audits to improve city infrastructure accessibility, stricter enforcement of transport safety regulations, and targeted sensitisation campaigns in partnership with road transport authorities. These recommendations aim to translate lived experiences into concrete reforms and ensure that inclusive mobility becomes a reality in Nigeria.

In addition, the Pre-GS-25 Breakfast Shows have spotlighted self-care as a transformative health strategy. Nutrition expert, Dr. Jamila Lawal, stressed the importance of adoption of urban gardening, safer food preparation methods and mindful meal choices in curbing the rise of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and improving maternal and infant health.

Pointing out the nutritional benefits of common vegetables like ‘Ugu’, ‘Moringa’ and ‘Green’ and how easy they are to cultivate, even on balconies in small containers, she added, “Food is medicine. You don’t have to break the bank to eat healthy. We have a lot of healthful foods at our disposal in Nigeria.”

A representative from the Health Promotion Division of the Federal Ministry of Health, Evelyn Agbayim, also stressed that beyond sharing health information, healthcare workers must be trained and better oriented to foster behaviour change and support self-care practices that align personal health with national development goals, particularly for adolescents, girls and young women.

The PIC-led Breakfast Shows are part of a strategic pre-summit dialogue series designed to ensure inclusive public participation and policies for everyday Nigerians. These dialogues have laid the foundation for GS-25’s comprehensive agenda. Under the leadership of the Policy Innovation Centre (PIC), this year’s summit, themed “New Voices and New Approaches for Accelerating an Inclusive Society”, will convene physically and virtually from September 2–4, 2025, in Abuja, at the Abuja Continental Hotel.

Other key themes that will be addressed at the summit include – the role of faith leaders as drivers of gender equity, the creative economy as a solution to youth unemployment, a high-level ministerial plenary, inclusive education, women in leadership, women’s economic empowerment, recognition and spotlighting of grassroots changemakers, and safe mobility for all. The Purple Book, an annual compendium of outputs from the Summit containing bold, actionable commitments and recommendations will be disseminated thereafter.

The Policy Innovation Centre (PIC) is the first national institutionalised behavioral initiative in Africa supporting government and stakeholders to make behaviorally informed decisions and generate evidence for impact driven interventions in critical thematic areas. The Policy Innovation Centre is an initiative of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG), a leading think tank in Africa redefining evidence-based policy advocacy.

The Gender and Inclusion Summit was conceptualized in 2022 as an annual event to provide an inclusive platform to explore transformative ways to advance gender equality, inclusion and gender-responsive governance in Africa.

The Summit aims to bring together cutting-edge gender-related research and practice providing an opportunity for attendees to share perspectives, exchange ideas, learn and expand their networks for future policy and programmatic work.