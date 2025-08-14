PAP Delegation Commends Wigwe University’s Commitment to Academic Excellence

The Vice-Chancellor of Wigwe University, Isiokpo, Rivers State, Professor Marwan Al-Akaidi, has reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to delivering world-class education, following high praise from a visiting delegation from the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) led by Dr. Charles Ariye.

Al-Akaidi extended his appreciation to the PAP delegation for their visit and reaffirmed the university’s dedication to upholding the founding vision of its late founder, Dr. Herbert Wigwe. He emphasised the institution’s continued commitment to delivering innovative and transformative education, supported by the University’s Board of Trustees under the leadership of Professor Fabian Ajogwu (SAN), as well as the strategic oversight of the Governing Council, chaired by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Hon. Justice Amina Augie, JSC (Rtd.).

“Our goal is to ensure our students stand out among their peers, both locally and globally,” the Vice-Chancellor stated. He emphasised the institution’s dedication to academic excellence, leadership development, and cutting-edge research across all disciplines.

Ariye marveled at the university’s state-of-the-art facilities and commended the proprietor-base and management for creating an academic environment that rivals top institutions globally.

“With these world-class facilities, there is no reason for Nigerian students to seek education abroad,” Ariye remarked. He described Wigwe University as a “national blessing,” particularly at a time when demand for high-quality tertiary education is surging.

Rivers State Manager of the Amnesty Programme, Mr. Kenneth Odoko, applauded the university’s efforts in molding future leaders while addressing concerns about parents and guardians increasingly relying on schools to shape children’s foundational development.