Kachikwu: We’ll Resist Move to Promote Atiku’s Ambition through Backdoor in ADC

Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress in the 2023 general election, Mr Dumebi Kachikwu, in this interview in Abuja opens up on the internal crisis rocking his party, the alleged hijack by some northern political elites, and why he believes Nigeria must choose meritocracy over tribe or religion. He also speaks on his ambition ahead of the 2027 poll, among other issues. Sunday Aborisade brings excerpts:

You recently raised the alarm about a plot to hijack the ADC. Can you explain what is happening within your party?

Absolutely. What we’re seeing is a coordinated, brazen attempt by a group of mostly old political actors—what I call a coalition of geriatrics—to hijack the ADC and use it as a vehicle for former Vice President AtikuAbubakar’s 2027 presidential ambition.

This is not speculation anymore; it is a reality that has unfolded right in front of our eyes.

A few weeks ago, I warned Nigerians that this was in motion. They laughed. Today, the plot is laid bare. These individuals, hiding behind the façade of a “coalition of hopefuls”, have no interest in party ideology or structure. Their sole aim is to hijack a platform—any platform—and push Atiku’s ambition through the back door.

You mentioned that Peter Obi and others are being duped. Can you elaborate on that?

Yes. I warned that Peter Obi, among others, was being misled into believing this was a genuine coalition of like minds. But it’s clear now: Atiku’s men are the ones strategically embedded across this so-called coalition. Obi is being told, in very clear terms, that he can never win in the North as an Igbo man and should therefore settle for being Atiku’s running mate.

They’ve even dragged in former President Goodluck Jonathan, who is now allegedly offering Obi the role of Coordinating Minister of the Economy in exchange for his support. What’s happening is not about unity—it’s about manipulating the same old divisions of region, religion, tribe, and tongue to maintain power.

So what is your main concern here? Is it about political betrayal or something deeper?

It’s far deeper. My concern is that meritocracy—what I campaigned for in 2023—has been completely abandoned. Nigeria cannot progress when our politics continues to be dictated by region and religion instead of capacity and competence. But sadly, I must admit now that the Nigerian political ecosystem does not allow ceteris paribus—equal conditions. The playing field is rigged, and the same old actors are working hard to keep it that way.

You’ve presented some documents regarding alleged fraud in the ADC. Can you tell us more about that?

A – Yes. To take control of the ADC, these individuals needed to clear legal obstacles, including ongoing litigation about Ralph Nwosu’s illegitimate claim to the party chairmanship. So what did they do? They forged the signatures of several ADC state chairmen and presented these forgeries as terms of settlement at the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt (Appeal No:CA/PH/225/2023). The court, unaware of the forgery, adopted this as a judgment.

I’ve presented the judgment and passport copies of the real chairmen whose signatures were forged. We’ve since submitted petitions to law enforcement agencies. This is criminal, not civil—it’s fraud, and it must be treated as such.

What about Senator David Mark’s sudden emergence as ADC Chairman?

Another tragic comedy. Ralph Nwosu, who has no legal authority to act on behalf of the party, anointed David Mark as party chairman and issued him a membership card. Sections of the media ran with this farce. Less than two months later, Ralph Nwosu was still signing letters to INEC as National Chairman, even after supposedly handing over to Mark. This is a fraud so monumentally stupid it defies belief, yet it’s happening in full view of INEC, the courts, and the media.

So who is the legitimate Chairman of the ADC today?*

Truth is, ADC currently has no National Chairman, because the tenure of the last council expired two years ago and we’ve not held a convention since. This was the subject of a court case, and the courts agreed with us. That’s why we’ve called on INEC to allow us to convene a lawful convention. But who writes to INEC? That’s the heart of the problem. We are now in a limbo. It’s a peculiar situation similar to the “doctrine of necessity” invoked when late President Yar’Adua was incapacitated.

Given all of this, do you still see yourself as a member of the ADC?

Let me be very clear: I was, I am, and I remain a member of the ADC. Twice before the 2023 election, Ralph Nwosu—who has been declared illegitimate by two federal courts—claimed I was expelled. Yet I was the party’s presidential candidate. INEC recognised me. The courts recognised me. So what is he expelling me from? He has no legal standing. It’s like saying I’m no longer Nigerian—it doesn’t make sense.

But do you still believe in the ideology of the ADC?

When I joined the ADC, I was sold an idealistic vision. But I quickly realised it was a lemon. Still, I believed in building something better. So I ran for president and began reshaping the party from within. The ideals we now espouse—meritocracy, good governance, inclusion— were not always there. But I got our members to believe in them. That’s what we are fighting for. That’s why we resist those who want to hijack this movement.

You mentioned resistance. What form is that taking?

We are pursuing justice through the courts, petitions, and the court of public opinion. For the forged signatures, we’ve submitted criminal complaints to the appropriate authorities—EFCC, DSS, and the police. It’s their job now to investigate and prosecute. But beyond legal action, we are resisting by refusing to allow the hijackers to rewrite history, to falsify our structures, and to destroy what many of us have worked to build.

If you’re eventually blocked from running under the ADC, do you have a Plan B?

Let me say it loud and clear: No power will stop me from contesting the ADC primaries next year. I’m not worried. Those trying to hijack our party have bought bad markets. Ironically, all they’re doing is making the ADC more popular. They’re spending money branding the party for us. Nigerians will now recognise the ADC logo across the country, and we’ll benefit from this political drama in ways they didn’t anticipate.

So you’re confirming that you’re running for President again in 2027?

Yes, I’ve said this multiple times. I’m running. I believe Nigeria can and must be better. But that future can’t be built on recycled failures. It must be built on fresh ideas, honest leadership, and a vision that unites—not divide—our people.

Do you think Nigerians are truly ready to abandon identity politics?

We must be. But we’re not there yet. Unfortunately, politicians have weaponised poverty and religion, especially in the North. Atiku and his political allies have spent decades in power yet did nothing to solve the problems in their region. Now they tell poor Northerners that Tinubu or any southern aspirant is the enemy. It’s dishonest and cruel. We cannot keep using ethnicity and religion as excuses for failure.

What’s your message to Nigerians?

Resist the geriatrics who have held this nation hostage. Resist Atiku and his co-travelers who don’t believe in equity. We don’t need to burn our house to chase out rats and cockroaches—we simply need to clean our house and the pests will flee. My prayer is that Nigeria will soon work for all of us, not just a few.

Any final thoughts?

Yes. I want the media and Nigerians to stop focusing only on problems. We need to begin discussing solutions—practical, tangible solutions to our economic and governance crisis. The opposition’s role is not to make noise but to offer real alternatives. That’s what I’ve always tried to do.