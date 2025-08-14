  • Thursday, 14th August, 2025

Heartbreak for Spurs as PSG Win Super Cup in Comeback 

Featured | 4 hours ago

European champions Paris St-Germain (PSG)  produced a superb late recovery before winning a penalty shootout 4-3  to clinch the UEFA Super Cup and deny Thomas Frank a first trophy as Tottenham boss.

Spurs led 2-0 after 84 minutes and were then seconds away from clinching an impressive victory before PSG substitute Goncalo Ramos headed in a 94th-minute equaliser.

That took the tie straight to penalties and PSG missed their opening effort as Vitinha fired wide, but Micky van de Ven, who had scored Tottenham’s first goal earlier on, had his spot-kick saved by Lucas Chevalier.

Mathys Tel shot wide for Frank’s side before Nuno Mendes held his nerve to convert the winning penalty for PSG.

It meant Tottenham missed out on winning a second European trophy in three months.

Frank was taking charge of Tottenham in a competitive match for the first time since he replaced Ange Postecoglou, who was sacked 16 days after guiding the club to a 1-0 victory over Manchester United in the Europa League final in May.

Van de Ven put Tottenham ahead in Udine, Italy, reacting first to slide in the rebound after Chevalier had tipped Joao Palhinha’s effort on to the crossbar just before half-time.

Chevalier – expected to be PSG’s regular goalkeeper this season after Gianluigi Donnarumma was surprisingly left out of their squad – was beaten again early in the second half when he got two hands to Cristian Romero’s header following Pedro Porro’s free-kick but could not keep the ball out of the net.

But PSG, who only returned to training a week ago after losing to Chelsea in the final of the Club World Cup in the United States in July, fought back in style.

Lee Kang-in started the recovery with an excellent strike from 20 yards, before Ramos dramatically took the tie to a shootout with PSG triumphing.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.