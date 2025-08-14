D’Tigers Kickoff their 2025 Afrobasket With Win Against Madagascar 

*To battle defending champions Tunisia in next game on Friday in Angola

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigeria’s senior men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, tipped off their 2025 AfroBasket campaign in flying start yesterday in Luanda, Angola as the 2015 champions handed out a convincing 77-59 win against Madagascar.

D’Tigers who are aiming to build on the success of their female counterparts D’Tigress, who won their fifth consecutive continental title a fortnight ago in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, were focused as they kicked off their campaign from the first quarter, winning it 18-14.

The Indian Ocean Island nation however fought back, gamely, to take the second quarter 23-20, leaving D’Tigers with a narrow one point lead at 38-37.

The Nigerian lads however went into overdrive mode, dominating the third quarter 17-9, to stretch their lead to 55-49 going into the final fourth quarter.

They continued from where they stopped in that crucial final 10 minutes with solid defensive play, good ball movement and shooting. D’Tigers won the fourth quarter 23-13 with overall final scores at 77-59.

Expectedly, Caleb Agada, who plays for Al Ahli Tripoli of Libya, capped his return to the national team with incredible all-round display with 22 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals. He really showed why he was central to Al Ahli winning the 2025 Basketball Africa League (BAL) championship.

Stan Okoye was next in the leaderboard of contribution to the D’Tigers success with 13 points, while Ike Nwamu added 12 points.

After this opening game win, D’Tigers now have a tough customers in their next game on Friday as they take on defending champions Tunisia. D’Tigers final group stage fixture will be against Cameroon on Sunday.