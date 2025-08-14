Coalition of Niger Delta Youth Stakeholders Backs Otuaro’s Call for Tinubu’s Support in 2027

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa





The Coalition of Niger Delta Youth Stakeholders has thrown its weight behind the recent declaration by the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Administrator, Dr. Dennis Otuaro, that the Niger Delta will support only President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued after an emergency consultative meeting, the coalition commended Dr. Otuaro for what it described as a “bold and strategic” call to unite the region in continued support of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Speaking on behalf of the group, its convener, Bodmas Kemepadei noted that President Tinubu’s administration has demonstrated unprecedented commitment to the peace, stability, and development of the Niger Delta.

The coalition highlighted key interventions such as the expansion of PAP’s budget for education, South- South Development Commission, Funding of Niger Delta Development Commission, vocational training, and empowerment schemes as proof of the President’s dedication to the region.

“We align completely with Dr. Otuaro’s position that President Tinubu has earned the confidence of the Niger Delta people. His track record in the last two years; ranging from peace consolidation to socio-economic growth initiatives, speaks volumes. The Niger Delta knows a genuine partner when we see one,” Apst. Bodmas stated.

The youth leaders further cautioned the region against falling prey to political manipulators seeking to sow discord ahead of 2027, stressing that unity remains the strongest tool for sustaining progress.

“We call on all Niger Delta youths, community leaders, and stakeholders to resist the antics of desperate politicians and stand solidly behind the only candidate with a proven agenda for our people; President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” the statement added.

Reaffirming their unwavering position, Apst. Bodmas Kemepadei stated:

“We wholeheartedly restate our full backing for Dr. Dennis Otuaro’s timely and visionary call to rally the Niger Delta solidly behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

“Dr. Otuaro has shown true leadership by placing the collective interest of our region above personal or partisan considerations. His proactive engagement with stakeholders and his steadfast commitment to peace, development, and empowerment perfectly align with the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.”

The coalition further commended Dr. Otuaro for leveraging his office as PAP Administrator to expand life-changing opportunities for ex-agitators and youths through enhanced education, vocational training, and post-training empowerment programmes.

“We stand with Dr. Otuaro because his message is the message of progress. We commend him for echoing the aspirations of the Niger Delta people and for defending our collective future under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Together, we will work tirelessly to ensure that President Tinubu’s second term mandate is delivered, so that the gains we are witnessing today will not only be sustained but multiplied for generations to come.”