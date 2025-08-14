APC Youth Wing Dares Obidient Movement, ADC, Unveils Data Centre

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth wing of the party has said that it cannot be intimidated by the Obidient Movement or the youth wing of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 general election.

APC’s National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel, stated this yesterday in Abuja during the unveiling of the Data Centre of the ruling party.

He explained that the goal of the centre is to make the ruling party appealing to Nigerian youth nationwide.

Israel stressed that the centre would also be used to gather data, training, skill development and empowerment of the young population in Nigeria.

“I think the reality is that there’s no institution that is rising as fast as the APC national youth wing. This, where you are sitting now today, is an example. We are prepared. The youth of our party are now ready to take things on.

“What we have here is equivalent to some political party’s national secretariat. It shows the importance how the youth wing of the APC, wants to be ready for 2027 election.

“We are not scared of anybody. We say to them, bring it on. We will show you that our President has done so much that we will now begin to project and communicate in the way the youth understand to ensure that the Nigerian youth can appreciate the effort and the work of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“So we’re not intimidated by anybody. We are here to actually intimidate them and show them that APC youth wing, we stand gidigba,” Israel said.

As part of plans by the APC youth wing to rally support for President Bola Tinubu’s election, Israel said the centre would focus on trainings, building capacities, and focusing on how to improve the life of every individual and connecting them to the opportunities at the centre and the government.

He noted: “You would agree that things like the student loan, for example, is helping to alleviate poverty, educational poverty for some families. We have also realised that a lot of people have not harnessed that opportunity and that platform. We’re going to…through our media department, pushing the agenda and the activities of the administration.”