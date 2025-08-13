Wigwe University Reaffirms Global Education Vision 

Funmi Ogundare

The Vice-Chancellor of Wigwe University, Isiokpo, Rivers State, Prof. Marwan Al-Akaidi, has reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to delivering world-class education, following the commendation of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) visiting delegation.

Al-Akaidi reiterated the university’s commitment to the founding vision of its late founder, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, in providing innovative and transformative education.

“Our goal is to ensure our students stand out among their peers, both locally and globally,” the VC stated.

He emphasised the institution’s dedication to academic excellence, leadership development, and cutting-edge research across all disciplines.

The leader of the three-member PAP team, led by Dr. Charles Ariye, toured the university’s state-of-the-art facilities and commended its management for creating an academic environment that rivals top institutions globally.

“With these world-class facilities, there is no reason for Nigerian students to seek education abroad,” he said describing Wigwe University as a national blessing particularly at a time when demand for high-quality tertiary education is surging.

Rivers State Manager of the Amnesty Programme, Kenneth Odoko, applauded the university’s efforts in molding future leaders, while addressing concerns about parents and guardians increasingly relying on schools to shape children’s foundational development.

During the tour of the campus, the delegation witnessed firsthand the advanced infrastructure and faculty dedication to nurturing undergraduates who are termed the ‘Fearless Team.’

Al-Akaidi, a seasoned academic and expert in Communication and Signal Processing, was joined by other members of the university management team during an interactive parley with the visiting team.