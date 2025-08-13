Sanwo-Olu Calls for Unified Building Code to Reduce Collapse Rate

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Wednesday, called for a unified building code that would be adaptable, accessible and enforceable to reduce the rate of building collapse in Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu made the call at a stakeholder engagement organised by the state’s Office of Urban Development in partnership with Lagos State Building Control Agency and in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

The event had as theme ‘Incessant Building Collapse in Nigeria: The Need for Strict Adherence to Building Codes and Regulations’.

The governor said it was time for a collective action and collaboration among professionals in the built environment to uphold ethical standards, avoid negligence and ensure every building in the state would be safe and liveable.

“We cannot continue to tolerate preventable building collapses. A unified building code that can be applied across the country will save lives and protect investments.

“This is not just the responsibility of the government; it is a shared duty among all stakeholders in the construction industry. Every builder, every professional must be accountable,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu, however, said that the rate of building collapse had reduced in Lagos State.

He attributed the reduction to the state’s proactive strategies, including public awareness campaigns and enhanced enforcement of building regulations.

“Our commitment is clear: to ensure Lagos is safe for residents and investors.

“We will continue to review our enforcement mechanisms and strengthen public engagement so that everyone understands the importance of compliance,” he said.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Electronic Geographic Information System and Urban Development, Dr Olajide Babatunde, said the government was committed to building a resilient city.

“We have re-introduced mandatory inspections of construction sites to ensure the use of the right materials and compliance with approved designs.

”This is one of the key measures to prevent future building collapses,” Babatunde said.

The Permanent Secretary, Office of Urban Development, Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mr Gbolahan Oki, said the current administration had consistently demonstrated commitment to a safe and sustainable Lagos.

“The launch of the Certified Accreditors Programme is a testament to our resolve to maintain high standards in building control and physical planning,” he said.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Mr Ahmed Dangiwa, represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr Shuaib Belgore, said the workshop was aimed at ensuring safety and sustainability in the built environment.

“This engagement reinforces our collective determination to address the root causes of building collapse and safeguard the lives of our citizens,” Dangiwa said. (NAN)

