RETHINKING STATE CREATION

SAMUEL AKPOBOME OROVWUJE argues for the strengthening of regional governance structures

The agitation for the creation of new states in Nigeria has resurfaced with renewed vigour as the 10th National Assembly considers fresh proposals to expand the current 36-state structure. This longstanding discourse is deeply rooted in Nigeria’s quest for equitable representation, resource allocation, and socio-political inclusion. However, while state creation is often touted as a panacea for marginalization, the critical issue of economic viability and administrative sustainability continues to be sidelined in the national conversation.

Since independence in 1960, Nigeria has witnessed a series of state creation exercises, evolving from three regions to the current 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). These exercises, often driven by political expediency, ethnic balancing, and pressure from local elites, have yielded mixed outcomes. While some states have thrived, others have become overly dependent on federal allocations, lacking the internal economic capacity to sustain governance and development.

Curiously, the 10th National Assembly has received over 30 requests for new states. Some of the prominent proposals include: Anioma State (from Delta State), Ijebu State (from Ogun State), Oke-Ogun State (from Oyo State), Orlu State (from Imo State), Tiga State (from Kano State), Etiti State (from parts of Imo, Abia, and Anambra States), Zamfara North State (from Zamfara State), Oil Rivers State (from Rivers and Akwa Ibom States), Savannah State (from parts of Borno and Yobe States), and Gurara State (from Niger State) respectively.

These proposals reflect diverse aspirations from ethnic identity, administrative convenience, and local development. However, the primary argument from proponents revolves around addressing perceived marginalization and ensuring better governance closer to the people.

While political representation and the territorial dimension of the state is a legitimate demand, state creation must transcend emotional and ethnic sentiments. Economic viability remains a cardinal factor. Many existing states struggle with basic obligations like salary payments and infrastructure development due to limited internally generated revenue (IGR). Creating additional states without concrete plans for economic self-reliance would further stretch federal resources. For instance, states like Lagos, Rivers, and Ogun generate substantial IGR due to industrial presence, commerce, and strategic location. Conversely, several states in the North-East and North-West zones rely heavily on monthly federal allocations, with little or no economic base to support independent development.

It is, therefore, imperative that any proposal for state creation undergoes rigorous feasibility studies through evaluating resource endowments, human capital, infrastructural readiness, and economic sustainability plans. Without this, new states risk becoming administrative burdens rather than catalysts for grassroots development.

In the midst of the state creation debate, a growing segment of Nigerians advocate for regional autonomy as a more pragmatic solution. This model proposes restructuring Nigeria into six geopolitical zones with devolved powers over resource control, internal security, and economic planning.

Regional autonomy aligns with the principles of true federalism, enabling regions to harness their unique comparative advantages while reducing the over-centralization of power at the federal level. It also promotes healthy competition among regions, fostering innovation, accountability, and efficient governance.

Proponents argue that instead of fragmenting into smaller economically unviable units, Nigeria should strengthen regional governance structures, encouraging cooperative development projects, regional infrastructure, and security arrangements tailored to local realities.

Another critical dimension to this discourse is the call for a People’s Constitution. Activists and policy thinkers argue that Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution, a military-era document, lacks the legitimacy and inclusivity required to address contemporary governance challenges.

Furthermore, a People’s Constitution, derived through a broad-based national dialogue, would offer a platform to address structural imbalances, redefine the federal character principle, and establish a framework for equitable resource distribution and administrative autonomy. Such a constitution would not only address the underlying causes of state creation agitations but also lay the foundation for a more cohesive, efficient, and sustainable governance model.

While state creation remains a powerful tool for addressing local grievances, Nigeria must pivot towards a more holistic approach that emphasizes economic viability, regional autonomy, and constitutional reform. Creating states without a blueprint for economic sustainability will only exacerbate the existing challenges of governance inefficiency and fiscal dependency.

Lastly, the path forward requires courageous leadership, inclusive dialogue, and a strategic vision that prioritizes national cohesion, economic development, and genuine federalism. Only then can the aspirations of marginalized communities be met within a framework that guarantees prosperity and stability for all Nigerians.

Orovwuje is an international development policy consultant and human rights advocate based in Lagos, Nigeria