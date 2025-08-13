Ondo Probes Medical Sciences Varsity  Registrar’s Mysterious Death

Fidelis David in Akure

The Ondo State Government has commenced an investigation into the death of the registrar of the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo (UNIMED), Mr Ezekiel Adeniran, who died a few weeks ago at his residence in Akure, the state capital.

This comes amid growing controversy over claims that Adeniran took his own life by purchasing and drinking poison following a white paper that indicted him and recommended his dismissal. However, his family insists he was forced to drink the poison by unknown assailants.

Adeniran, 41, assumed office as the third substantive Registrar of UNIMED on the 6th January, 2025 and remained so until his sudden demise on 17th July, 2025.

However, the state government, through the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kayode Ajulo, SAN, invoked the Ondo State Coroner’s Law, urging the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Olusegun Odusola, to assign a coroner to inquire into the death of Adeniran.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Judge, Ajulo stated that reports indicated Adeniran died under questionable circumstances and in the public interest, a formal coroner’s inquest is necessary to ascertain the cause and manner of death, and to determine if any individual may bear criminal responsibility.

Ajulo stated that the inquest would be conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Coroners Law of Ondo State, and requested that a magistrate within the appropriate jurisdiction be assigned to serve as coroner.

“Following briefing and information at my disposal, I believe that in the public interest, a formal inquiry in the form of a coroner’s inquest is warranted,” he said.

The Attorney General stressed that the inquest would be conducted with full transparency and adherence to due process.

Acting on the request, the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Olusegun Odusola, has appointed Dr. Dickson Ogunfuyi, a Chief Magistrate and Head of the Ondo State Multi-Door Court, to serve as the coroner.