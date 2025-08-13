Mass Immunisation Against Measles, Polio, Rubella Diseases Set to Hold in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

A mass immunisation against Measles, Polio and Rubbela diseases is set to take place across Niger state and will be piloted by the United Nations Children Emergency Fund UNICEF in conjunction with the Ministry of Tertiary Health.

The campaign will cover 50% of the households in the state made up of children aged between 9 months and 14 years.

Mr Abdulqadir Mohammed SDC/Health Consultant Niger state for UNICEF disclosed this at a one-day Sensitisation on Measles and Rubbela Diseases organised for Media practitioners and health care staff and primary health workers in Niger state on Tuesday.

Abdulqadir Mohammed said the immunisation will hold across the state from the 4th of October to the 13th of the same month, adding that two days would also be used for mop up .exercise.

The UNICEF consultant explained that Sensitisation was starting early because Rubbela disease had been underreported, making the people unaware of its existence.

He said that pregnant women would not be immunised during the campaign and therefore solicited for the cooperation of the public and the media for the success of the exercise.

In her presentation, the Niger State Lead UNICEF, Mrs Grace Odeyemi, also asked for the support of the press in the drive for the passage of accurate message to counter misinformation

The Commissioner for Primary Health Care Dr Ibrahim Dangana in a message to the programme said the essence of the training is to ensure the implementation of Rubella campaign for the vaccination of children.

Represented by Mr Abubakar Kpantu, the state immunisation officer, the Commissioner said the diseases were preventable as such the exercise is designed to get to all the households.