Leadway HMO Wins Award for Delivering Innovative Healthcare Solutions

Leadway Health HMO, has been honoured with the Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO) of the Year award at the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Awards (NHEA).

This is the third time the company is consecutively winning the Award.

Industry analysts said this unparalleled three-peat achievement affirms Leadway Health HMO’s position as a consistent leader in delivering innovative, accessible, and customer-focused healthcare solutions across Nigeria. 

The analysts said Leadway Health HMO sets a new record, one that has never been achieved in the 15-year history of the NHEAwards. 

The award, presented at a ceremony in Lagos, celebrates the organisation’s excellence in service delivery, technology integration, unmatched service delivery, and its expanding provider network.

Speaking on the achievement, Chief Executive Officer, Leadway Health HMO, Dr. Tokunbo Alli, said: “Receiving the HMO of the Year award for the third consecutive year is a deeply meaningful milestone for us at Leadway Health HMO. It is more than an accolade; it is a resounding validation of our commitment to transforming healthcare delivery in Nigeria, Africa, and the world at large.”

