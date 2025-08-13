Lagos Rolls Out Digital House Numbering System

•It’ll revolutionise property identification, says Sanwo-Olu

•Minister, experts reiterate commitment to unlocking economic power of land in Nigeria

Lagos State Government on Tuesday unveiled the pilot phase of its innovative “Identifier” project, a comprehensive digital addressing system designed to streamline geographic house numbering and street naming across the state.

The project, which will kick off in Ikeja, the state capital, next week, was unveiled by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on the side-lines of the Nigeria Land Titling, Registration and Documentation Programme (NLTRDP) organised by Lagos State Office of Electronic Geographic Information System (e-GIS) and Urban Development, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, at Victoria Island.

The digital house numbering system, a sophisticated approach designed to allocate a unique digital identity to each building throughout Lagos State, will play a crucial role in facilitating seamless navigation for emergency responders, utility personnel, and local residents, thereby enhancing the overall efficiency and effectiveness of service delivery.

Speaking during the display of the house numbering plates, Sanwo-Olu said the project was aimed at providing a unique digital identity to every property, enhancing navigation, service delivery, and overall urban management.

He said, “Lagos digital house numbering system is a novel idea. It is about technology, and that is one of the things that we are trying to achieve: using technology as a strong enabler to be able to resolve all our land issues, where from the comfort of your house you can access and resolve land title issues.

“It is still a journey, and we are not there yet, but this digital house numbering system is really more about ensuring that if you can get the address of a property, all the information that is needed on that property can be accessed, and people will see it.”

On the Nigeria Land Titling, Registration and Documentation Programme, Sanwo-Olu commended the federal government for the Renewed Hope Agenda initiative to unlock the economic power of land.

He said electronic land documentation was the only way forward to reduce physical interference and build a future where land rights were secured.

Equally speaking, Special Adviser to the Governor on e-GIS and Urban Development, Dr Olajide Babatunde, said Lagos State Government was committed to the project embedded with QR codes and local government-specific colour codes for easy identification.

Babatunde said the digital house numbering system project was a significant step towards modernising Lagos’ infrastructure and improving the quality of life of residents.

He said with the successful implementation of the “Identifier project”, Lagos State expected to see improvements in security, revenue generation, and overall efficiency in service delivery.

Babatunde said, “House numbering and documentation has to do with ownership. So, one of the by-products of titling and documentation in land administration is also house numbering and digital addressing systems. So, this is a digital addressing system.

“The digital house numbering is part of technology, and at the back end, we have all the information that we can share with the public. You can scan the QR code to get the information about a land, particularly bills and some other important information that we may need to know whether a building has an approval or not. We are now in the age of technology. We need to embrace technology.”

Speaking earlier, Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa, announced plans to improve land title to 50 per cent in the next 10 years as part of the efforts being put in place to unlock the economic power of land in Nigeria.

Dangiwa said the initiative was aimed at modernising land administration and making land a viable asset for wealth creation, house delivery, and inclusive growth, stating that states will retain full control over land administration.

According to the minister, over 97 per cent of land in Nigeria is not formally titled, limiting its use as collateral for loans and its value in property transactions.

He stated that with the initiative, all other states could now commence digitisation of land registries, integrate geographic information systems and adopt global best practices, which had already been implemented in Lagos State.