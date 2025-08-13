Glo Slashes IDD Call Rates to Over 15 Countries

Globacom has announced major reductions in its International Direct Dialing (IDD) rates, with call going for as low as N30 per minute in some cases. This is making calling international destinations more affordable to existing and new Glo customers across Nigeria.

The new rates take effect from August 10 and cover calls to more than 15 popular international destinations.

With the adjustment, calls to the United States will now cost N30 per minute, down from N35. The rate to the United Kingdom has also been slashed from N400 to N350, while India drops from N45 to N40. Other countries that recorded significant reductions include China (N75), Saudi Arabia (N300), and Cameroon (N700).

Rates to neighbouring African countries have also been reviewed. Benin Republic now costs N650 per minute, Niger Republic N750, Ghana N500, and Togo N650. Calls to the United Arab Emirates have been reduced from N450 to N325. Germany is now N550, Côte d’Ivoire N700, Libya N700, while Malawi has dropped from N1,200 to N1,100.

The telecom operator noted that the revised rates are part of a broader strategy to provide more value for new and existing Glo customers and encourage them to make Glo their preferred network for their international calls due to the affordability and competitiveness of the reduced rates.

Globacom also hinted at the rollout of new IDD bundles that will provide even more attractive deals for frequent international callers.

Customers are encouraged to take advantage of the new rates to stay connected with their loved ones and business partners around the world.