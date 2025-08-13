Firm Announces Opening of Nominations for 2025 Award Nite

EbereNwoji

Organisers of the annual Insurance Industry Award Nite, Almond Communications has announced the opening of voting for the 2025 edition of the Almond Insurance Industry Awards Nite.

The Chairman of the Awards Panel of Judges, Prisca Soares, said over 900 nominations have so far been received, adding that this is triple of the number of nominations received for the award last year.

Soares who attributed the geometric increase in the number of nominees for the wards to more values placed on insurance and on the award by the public, also attributed the positive development to the fact that more people value recognition and see that winning in the award was possible.

She said the awards winners would be unveiled in November this year.

She unveiled the nominees across multiple categories at a well-attended press conference in Lagos.

She said the award, which is in its seventh year, celebrate excellence, innovation, and resilience in the insurance industry.