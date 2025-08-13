Federal Poly Bauchi Shut as Students Protest Robbery Attacks on Campus

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Students of Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, yesterday embarked on a peaceful protest at the gate of the institution over an armed robbery attack in the hostels on campus.

THISDAY checks revealed that the attack, which took place in the night, left the students losing their gadgets, while some of them had various degrees of injuries.

During the protests, the students alleged that the polytechnic had failed to secure them. The angry students were seen demonstrating on the Bauchi–Dass road, mounting a road block to prevent movement around the institution’s main entrance.

The protest turned tense as suspected hoodlums tried to hijack it by blocking the federal highway near campus. Police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd, prompting some students to retaliate with stones before being overpowered.

The SUG President, Haruna Umar, condemned the attack, calling it the first of its kind in the institution’s history, adding: “These students are showing their grievances to management and authorities of the school.”

One of the students injured, who is the class rep of NDI Computer Science, Matta Musa, was attacked with a weapon on his head while several others were taken to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi.

The Public Relations Officer of the Institution, Mr. Rabiu Wadda, in an interview with journalists, explained that the authorities are engulfed in crisis management and have immediately shut down the school indefinitely to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

“I have been in the school since 4 a.m., trying to curtail this situation. As we speak, I have not gained entrance into the campus.

“Right now, I can’t precisely give you the accurate number of students who were affected,, but I know some students have been taken to the Hospital,” he stated.

He said that the management shut down the campus to keep the students away from attack since the protests had been hijacked by hoodlums.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Wakil, the spokesman of the Bauchi State Police Command, when contacted, explained that the police would issue a comprehensive statement after gathering necessary details.

He said: “I’m at the scene and we are working to restore normalcy. We will issue a full statement on this.”