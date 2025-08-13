  • Tuesday, 12th August, 2025

Ekiti Partners CESEL to Deploy Solar Irrigation Infrastructure  

Kayode Tokede  

As part of ongoing efforts to revolutionise the agricultural sector and empower young farmers across Ekiti State, the State Government and Community Energy Social Enterprise Limited (CESEL), have partnered to start the deployment of Solar Irrigation facilities to youth farmers in the state.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Mr Ebenezer Boluwade who made this known in Ado-Ekiti said the project has been approved by the State Governor Mr Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji stressing that the governor’s approval stemmed from the fact that the state is desirous to change the narrative on food production, to boost agricultural production and tackle food security crisis in the country

According to him, under the programme, both parties have agreed to a deal to start a pilot of the intervention in a few selected farming centres in the state as a proof of the concept.

He also disclosed that the state government has approved the sum of N200,000,000.00 for the construction of Modular Solar-Powered Irrigation Systems under the programme at selected farm hubs.

In his remarks, the CEO of CESEL, Dr Patrick Tolani, emphasised that Ekiti became the first destination for the deployment of his company’s solar irrigation campaign in the southern part of Nigeria because of what he saw in Ekiti State during a comprehensive assessment visit to the state.

