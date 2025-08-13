As ADC Challenges Aiyedatiwa’s Election as Ondo Gov at Supreme Court…

Fidelis David reports that despite the ruling of the Appeal Court affirming the election of Lucky Aiyedatiwa as Ondo state Governor, the African Democratic Congress candidate in the November 16, 2024 gubernatorial poll, AdeyemiNejo, says he’ll approach the Supreme Court to upturn the judgment.

The Court of Appeal, sitting in Akure recently affirmed the election of Lucky Aiyedatiwa and OlayideAdelami as the Governor and Deputy Governor of Ondo State respectively.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had declared Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress the winner of the election, having polled a total of 366,781 votes to defeat candidates of other parties in the poll.

Particularly, to members of the All Progressives Congress in the coastal state, the judgment has brought a sense of relief and renewed hope to the people of Ondo State, who overwhelmingly supported the governor which birthed 366,781 votes, leading to the defeat of candidates of other parties in the poll.

Party stalwarts also believe that Governor Aiyedatiwa’s victory at the Appeal Court will significantly boost President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027, particularly in the Southwest region.

Back to base, the judgment followed the dismissal of the appeals of some political parties against the judgment of the Ondo State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal of June 4, 2025, which affirmed the election of the duo.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Allied People’s Movement (APM) and Social Development Party (SDP) had filed appeals against the judgment of the tribunal, asking for the invalidation of the November 16, 2024 governorship election.

However, the three Justices, Justice NimparYargata, Justice K.I. Amadi and Justice I.M. Sani, unanimously struck out the appeals for not substantiating the claims of non compliance with the Electoral Act.

The Justices held that the appellants failed to prove their allegations against the election as they did not show how their claims affected the election in the various polling units, wards and local government areas where the election took place.

The appellate court also ruled that the parties abandoned their cases as there were no credible witnesses called at the tribunal to back up their claims of widespread irregularities in the various polling units.

The court therefore affirmed the judgments of the tribunal on all the cases and declared Aiyedatiwa and Adelami as the elected Governor and Deputy Governor of Ondo State, awarding N1.5m costs against the appellants.

Reaffirmation of People’s Will

Reacting to the judgment, Governor Aiyedatiwa expressed gratitude to God and the people of Ondo State, saying the judgment has reaffirmed the will of the people. He commended the Appeal Court justices for painstakingly going through the cases and delivering detailed, unanimous judgments.

“I give glory to Almighty God who orchestrated this journey from the beginning and used the good people of Ondo State. Over 366,000 residents gave us their mandate on November 16 last year to continue governing this state as the seventh democratically elected governor.

“That mandate was validated by the tribunal and has now been reaffirmed by the Appeal Court. While some political parties tried to overturn the people’s decision through the backdoor, the judiciary has fulfilled its role by upholding the choice made by the majority of voters across the 18 local government areas of the state,” he said.

ADC’s Bold Move to Challenge Verdict

However, in a bold move, the candidate of the ADC in the election, MrAdeyemiNejo, has vowed to proceed to the Supreme Court to challenge the appellate court verdict.

“The dismissal of the ADC’s appeal by the Court of Appeal is not the end of the road for the ADC. The party will certainly explore its constitutional right of Appeal to the Supreme Court in line with Section 233 (2) (e) (iv) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

“Consequently, we repose high confidence in the Supreme Court to interrogate and do justice to the petition of the ADC, which resulted from the irregularities and substantial non-compliance with the Electoral Act 2022, which plagued the election and the subsequent declaration of Lucky Aiyedatiwa as governor,” he said.

On its part, the Peoples Democratic Party, through the Director of Media and Publicity, MrLeyeIgbabo, said, “We will need to study the content of the judgment before we decide on the next line of action.”

A Victory for Democracy, Rule of Law

Meanwhile, Ekiti State Governor, Mr. BiodunOyebanji, described Aiyedatiwa’s latest triumph at the court as a victory for democracy and the rule of law, which has enriched the nation’s electoral jurisprudence.

“I congratulate my dear brother, Governor Aiyedatiwa for this victory that has further confirmed his election as free, fair and credible. I also congratulate the leadership of our great party – the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the good people of Ondo State for the victory.”, the Governor said.

Oyebanji urged Governor Aiyedatiwa to see his victory as a motivation to renew his commitment to working harder for the development of Ondo State and better welfare for its citizens. He also appealed to the opposition to join hands with Governor Aiyedatiwa in the task of taking Ondo State to greater heights.

Ekiti State Governor said the concurrence of both the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal is a proof that the Ondo governorship poll, which gave Governor Ayedatiwa the mandate was free, fair, credible and conducted in line with the nation’s electoral law.

Implication for 2027

Political pundits have asserted that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s victory at the Appeal Court will significantly boost President Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027, particularly in the Southwest region.

Aiyedatiwa had declared unwavering support for Tinubu’s re-election, emphasizing that Ondo State will play a crucial role in delivering an overwhelming victory for the President in 2027.

To him, this support is crucial, given the state’s significant influence in the Southwest region.

Overall, as the people of Ondo State celebrate this victory, they look forward to a new chapter of progress and development under the leadership of Governor Aiyedatiwa and his deputy.