Zulum Establishes Industrial Hub Mngt Unit to Bolster Trade, Investment

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, has approved the establishment of a dedicated Borno State Industrial Hub Management Unit to boost trade and investment.

The industrial hub, located in the state capital, Maiduguri, is a multi-facility complex designed to stimulate economic growth through diversified processing and manufacturing activities.

In a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Bukar Tijani, the governor’s approval underscores the commitment to strengthening the hub’s operations, improving efficiency, and attracting further investment into the state.

“His Excellency, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has approved the establishment of a dedicated Borno State Industrial Hub Management Unit to further strengthen the operations of the Industrial Hub in Maiduguri, improve efficiency, and attract more investment into the State,” Tijani stated.

The statement adds the Hub currently hosts production plants for solar panels, waste recycling, and food processing—including tomato, cassava, ginger, and onion—as well as manufacturing lines for corn chips, biscuits, and school furniture.

“Since its commissioning, the Industrial Hub has shown significant potential to revitalise local industry, generate employment, and promote industrial self-sufficiency,” the statement noted.

To oversee this initiative, Governor Zulum has appointed Engr. Bukar Kolomi, Senior Technical Assistant to the Governor, as the Industrial Hub Manager.

Engr. Kolomi is a seasoned administrator with vast experience and technical expertise in engineering and other related fields.

The Borno State Industrial Hub Management Unit will operate under the supervision of the Ministry of Trade, Investment, and Tourism to ensure seamless coordination.