UBEC: Digital Literacy Empowered 70% Out-of-School Children, 60% Teachers

•As KOICA ends 4-year $10m funded Korea-Nigeria smart education project

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





TUniversal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) said 70 per cent of the over 10 million out-of-school children in the country had benefitted from its digital literacy initiative. It said 60 per cent of public primary school teachers, who did not possess basic digital literacy, had also benefitted.

UBEC also stated that Nigeria had achieved tremendous digital transformation in basic education with a total of 21 smart schools currently in operation across the country. Executive Secretary of UBEC, Aisha Garba, who announced this on Monday in Abuja, disclosed that efforts were currently ongoing to commence academic activities in the remaining 16 out of the 37 smart schools established by the commission in each state of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Garba spoke at the official closing ceremony of the $10 million funded Korea International Cooperation Agency, KOICA-Nigeria Smart Education Project.

The project, which commenced in 2021 with a record of discussion (RoD) signed between UBEC and KOICA on October 26, came to a close on August 11, 2025.

The UBEC boss highlighted significant milestones recorded through the partnership with KOICA on introduction of smart education in Nigeria, saying when the project began in 2021, Nigeria was faced with sobering realities.

She stated, “Over 10.1 million school-age children were out of school, 70 per cent of those enrolled lacked foundational learning skills, and more than 60 per cent of public primary school teachers did not possess basic digital literacy.

“Today, we are closing a project: The Project for the Implementation of Multimedia Learning Environment and Teaching Capacity Building for Nigeria Public Primary and Junior Secondary Schools.

“We are also celebrating a transformational journey—one that has redefined the landscape of basic education through technology, innovative teaching, and inclusive learning.”

She stated that through the collaboration with KOICA and other strategic partners, the commission had developed Nigeria’s first Smart Education Master Plan, trained over 300 teachers and school leaders, established six world class Content Development Studios, and created nearly 4,000 digital learning contents in Mathematics and Science.

Garba said, “This is in addition to the independent effort undertaken by the Commission to build 37 UBE Model Smart Schools (1 in each state and FCT). Six of which KOICA intervened and supported as earlier reiterated.

“Although KOICA focus is in six smart schools, the outcome of the project has reached over 8,000 learners in 21 states where the smart schools are fully operational.

“You will all agree with me that these are more than numbers. They are lives touched, futures reshaped, and a growing belief that our public schools can compete globally. Our administration is not just talking change, we are executing it by transforming basic education, one reform at a time.”

Garba also revealed that through strategic reforms since her assumption of office, the commission had removed long-standing bottlenecks and opened the door for states to access the resources they needed efficiently and transparently.

She lamented that for more than 20 years, a rigid action plan made it nearly impossible for states to access matching grants, saying that represents two decades of missed potential, stalled projects, and blocked progress.

Garba stated, “We have changed that and the impact is already visible with about 3 million children impacted, fund utilisation has exceeded 60 per cent, about 420,009 library materials distributed, more than 158,000 Nigerian History books delivered, 740 interactive smart boards, 250 desktop computers for girls’ alternative high schools and 140 talking computers for learners with special needs.”

Manager, KOICA Nigeria Office, David Nkwa, said the project, in the last five years, had improved quality education in Nigeria, especially in the area of learning outcomes at the basic level of education.