Rivers, Lagos, Kano, FCT, 2 Others Get TETFUND’s Multidisciplinary Research Labs

•As fund partners SAZU, trains 1,000 students, 15 staff on career devt.

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja and Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has disclosed that in line with its mandate towards public tertiary educational institutions, six multidisciplinary research laboratories are being installed at different locations across the country.

TETFund said four of the state-of-the-art facilities were currently being installed in Rivers, Kano, Abuja, and Lagos, while work on the two will commence before the end of the year.

In a related development, TETFund, in collaboration with Sa’adu Zungur University (SAZU), trained 1,000 students and 15 staff members on career choices and professional development.

The training, organised by the university’s Directorate of Human Resource and Career Development, and fully sponsored by TETFund, was aimed at building the professional capacity of both students and staff.

Executive Secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono, disclosed the installation of the six multidisciplinary research laboratories, yesterday, in Abuja while receiving the leadership of Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA), led by its President, Mobolaji Adeniyi.

Echono revealed that the agency would soon commission some iconic projects across the country, adding that four of the projects would be unveiled in Kano and Osun states before the end of the month.

He said that would enable researchers conduct a wide range research locally, thereby eliminating the need to send research samples abroad for analysis.

According to Echono, “The biggest observation that was made when I became TETFund Executive Secretary was the fact that we were dotting our campuses with all sorts of blocks. But we are now transiting to iconic buildings.

“I am pleased to report that, within the week, we would commission some of the projects that I feel proud to associate with, and then Nigerians will see what the new type of architecture of our campuses that reflect the ambience that is required.

“Campus architecture has its own serene, its own grandeur that is known all over the world. And they were trying to recreate that in our campuses. Thereafter, we will be in Osun State, where we will commission several projects before the end of the month.

“So, Nigerians will begin to see what our campuses should look like, not some of the horrible videos that we have seen depicting inhumane living environment.”

Adeniyi applauded the intervention agency under Echono for the development of infrastructure in the education sector.

The NIA president called for patronage by more NIA members, especially in the design of institutions’ infrastructure.

Adeniyi stated, “These interventions in Nigeria’s Tertiary Education sector have left indelible marks in our educational development.

“We commend specifically the much-heralded initiative of the TETFund Centres of Excellence (TCoEs) interventions across some tertiary institutions nationwide. Our institutions are referred to as Citadels of Knowledge & Learning isn’t a misnomer. It connotes a certain level of characteristic command of presence and ambience which are aptly exhibited by our first-generation universities.”

Vice Chancellor of SAZU, Professor Fatimah Tahir, said the institution was committed to preparing students, not only for academic success, but also for professional excellence.

The workshop, themed, “Empowering Future Professionals: Mastering Career Tools, Building Networks, and Navigating Opportunities,” marked what Tahir described as a new institutional direction towards institutionalising career guidance and industry engagement across all faculties and disciplines.

“This workshop is designed to build the capacity of our nominated Faculty Career Officers and a team of dedicated staff who will serve as faculty anchors for implementing our career development programmes,” Tahir said.

She appreciated TETFund for its sponsorship and support in establishing the university’s Career Service Centre.

She added, “Through TETFund’s intervention, we are now empowered to create sustainable structures that provide our students and alumni with lifelong career support. Their investment in human capital is not only commendable but transformational.”

Director of Human Resource and Career Development, Dr. Wasilu Suleman, described the training as a turning point for the university, placing career development at the centre of academic excellence.

Addressing the participants, Suleman stressed the importance of the role staff played in career guidance.

He stated, “You are not just support staff; you are mentors, facilitators, connectors, and enablers. You will translate vision into practice, helping students discover purpose, build competence, and compete effectively in today’s dynamic labour market.”

The facilitators covered topics, including résumé and cover letter writing, internship and volunteer opportunities, mock interviews, and negotiation skills.

With the completion of the workshop, participants were expected to be better equipped to navigate career paths and opportunities.